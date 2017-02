BEIJING Jan 21 China imported 4.75 million tonnes of Saudi crude in December, or about 1.12 million barrels per day, up 9.56 percent year on year, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday.

Imports for the whole of 2011 from the world's top oil exporter expanded 12.6 percent over 2010 at 50.28 million tonnes, or 1.01 million bpd.

Imports from Iran, China's third-largest supplier, increased by 30 percent last year to 27.76 million tonnes, or about 555,200 bpd, the data showed. (tonne=7.3 barrels) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)