* April imports at 5.62 mln bpd, +3.7 pct on yr, +3.5 pct on
mth
* Jan-April crude imports 5.6 mln bpd, -0.9 pct on yr
* April net oil product imports at 1.22 mln tonnes
BEIJING, May 8 China's daily crude oil imports
in April rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier and rose 3.5
percent from a month earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday,
as refiners took advantage of lower prices to replenish crude
oil stocks.
China, the world's largest crude buyer after the United
States, shipped in 23.08 million tonnes, or 5.62 million barrels
per day (bpd), of crude oil last month, up from 5.42 million bpd
the same month a year ago and 5.43 million bpd in March.
"Crude oil stocks fell quite a lot over the past half a year
because of high crude runs. Refiners could start to replenish
stocks when oil prices were relatively low," said a
Beijing-based oil analyst with an investment bank.
The price of Brent crude fell to around $102 a
barrel at end-April from around $110 a barrel at the beginning
of the month, dipping below $97 along the way.
Over the first four months of the year, crude oil imports
still fell 0.9 percent, partly due to a high base of
first-quarter 2012 imports but also reflecting weaker demand
amid concerns about the pace of China's economic recovery.
China's commercial crude inventories rose 2.2 percent by the
end of March versus a month earlier, marking the first rise in
six months, newsletter Xinhua OGP reported in April.
China's refined fuel stocks fell 1.8 percent by the end of
March from a month ago, the first drop in seven months as
refiners stepped up exports amid sluggish domestic demand, it
said.
Top Asian refiner Sinopec will cut its
crude runs in the second quarter to 58.3 million tonnes (4.68
million bpd), down from 59.8 million tonnes (4.8 million bpd) as
originally planned, due to high stocks, energy consultancy ICIS
C1 said last month.
China cut its retail prices of gasoline and diesel by more
than 4 percent from April 25, the first change under a new
pricing mechanism more tightly linked to the cost of crude.
The more flexible system was expected to help avoid
shortages and tame consumption of the world's second-largest oil
user. The scheme in theory should raise refiners' profits and
entice them to process more crude, which should lift imports.
China's oil product exports were 2.67 million tonnes in
April, while oil product imports were 3.89 million tonnes,
leaving net oil product imports at 1.22 million tonnes, the
customs data showed.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard
Pullin)