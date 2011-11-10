(Adds net fuel imports)

* Oct imports 4.9 mln bpd, -1.6 pct m/m; + 27 pct y/y on low base

* Imports below 5 mln bpd mark for the 5th consecutive month

* Net fuel imports highest since July

BEIJING, Nov 10 China imported 20.80 million tonnes or 4.9 million barrels per day of crude oil in October, 1.6 percent less than a month earlier and below the 5 million bpd mark for the fifth month in a row, customs data showed on Thursday.

But the imports were nearly 27 percent higher than the 3.86 million bpd in October last year, which was by then the lowest since April 2009.

The relatively weak crude imports came as China's refinery production edged lower last month, the second dip this year, due to regular maintenances and a refinery accident.[ID: nL4E7M9123]

China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, also bought 2.91 million tonnes of refined oil products last month, 7 percent higher than a year earlier, according to data published on the General Administration of Customs's website (www.customs.gov.cn).

Meanwhile, exports of oil products fell 15.4 percent on year to 1.59 million tonnes last month, resulting in net fuel imports of 1.32 million tonnes, the highest level since July.

(Tonne=7.3 barrles for crude conversion) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)