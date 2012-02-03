BEIJING Feb 3 China's net crude oil
imports are expected to rise 5.9 percent this year, the slowest
growth rate since 2006, on slowing consumption, local media
quoted a report by top oil firm China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) as saying on Friday.
Net crude imports in the world's second largest oil consumer
are estimated at 266 million tonnes in 2012 versus 251.26
million tonnes last year, Beijing Times said quoting the CNPC
report.
"China's economic growth will be easing along with a further
slowdown in global economic growth, thus the rapid growth in oil
consumption (in recent years) could ease," it said.
In 2012, domestic demand and supply of diesel is expected to
be "generally balanced," while gasoline supply will be a glut,
it added.
China's rising fuel consumption drove global oil demand
growth again in 2011, with implied oil demand increasing by 6.8
percent or 590,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the year.
Analysts expect China's oil demand to grow by 5 to 7 percent
this year, with most predictions leaning towards the lower end
of the range as a lacklustre global economy weighs on the
country's export-focused manufacturing sector.
CNPC is the parent of the country's largest oil and ags
producer PetroChina .
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)