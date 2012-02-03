* Net crude imports estimated at 5.32 mln bpd in 2012
* Diesel demand and supply balanced, gasoline supply a glut
(Adds IEA forecast, background)
BEIJING Feb 3 China's net crude oil
imports are expected to rise 5.9 percent this year, the slowest
growth rate since 2006, as a slack export market cuts into
consumption, local media reported on Friday, citing a report by
top oil firm China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).
Net crude imports in the world's second-largest oil consumer
are estimated at 266 million tonnes, or 5.32 million barrels per
day (bpd), in 2012 versus 251.26 million tonnes (5.03 million
bpd) last year, according to the report in the Beijing Times.
"China's economic growth will be easing along with a further
slowdown in global economic growth, thus the rapid growth in oil
consumption (in recent years) could ease," it said.
In 2012, domestic demand and supply of diesel is expected to
be "generally balanced," while gasoline will experience a glut,
it added.
China's rising fuel consumption drove global oil demand
growth in 2011, with implied oil demand increasing by 6.3
percent from a year earlier, halving the rate in 2010, as
slowing economy reined in demand.
Analysts have said China is set to lead the world again in
2012 with 500,000-600,000 bpd of incremental oil use, or around
5-7 percent, even as a lacklustre global economy weighs on the
country's export-focused manufacturing sector.
That would be quicker than the 4.3-percent growth, or
410,000 bpd, the International Energy Agency estimated in
January.
A Reuters poll showed China's refineries would process about
500,000 bpd more crude oil this year with a spate of new
refineries starting production, which is likely to drive up
crude oil imports by the world's second-largest oil consumer.
CNPC, the parent of the country's largest oil and gas
producer PetroChina , will release its
annual research report on China's oil and gas industry next
Thursday.
CNPC officials declined to confirm whether the newspaper
report was based on their annual research report.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Ken Wills)