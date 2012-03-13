* Splurge follows imports cuts from Iran, rise elsewhere
* Adds 360,000 bpd of crude refining capacity in Q4 2011
* China seeks to fill SPR when crude prices moderate
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
March 13 The blistering pace of China's
crude imports will continue in March as oil firms replenish
stocks and new refineries run at high rates, but soaring
international prices should stymie imports toward the end of the
month.
China is the world's second-largest oil consumer and its
demand growth is one of the biggest drivers for global crude
markets. Its implied oil demand matched record levels in
February, when customs data showed China imported a record 5.95
million barrels per day of crude oil, up 18.5 percent on the
year.
"It's possible that we will continue to see some of the
momentum from February as the March customs figures would show
cargoes arriving that were mostly booked in the first half of
February, before the oil price spiked," said a Beijing-based
crude trader.
Brent crude rose over 10 percent in February to end
the month at $122.66 per barrel. That cut deep into processing
margins for state refiners, which will have scaled back bookings
and will likely import lower volumes for end-March and April.
The higher-than-expected imports in February came even as
top refiner Sinopec Corp slashed oil
imports from Iran by some 285,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to a
commercial dispute.
China bought more than it cut from Iran in the spot market,
picking up cargoes from the Middle East, Russia and Africa for
loading in January and February to build a cushion to deal with
the Iran pricing dispute, trade sources have said.
Besides the spot cargoes, Sinopec has raised its 2012 term
crude imports with top oil exporter Saudi Arabia as well as some
other Middle East countries, industry sources have also said.
China added 360,000 bpd of crude refining capacity in the
fourth quarter of 2011, part of its expansion programme to meet
rapidly rising fuel demand. The imports for the plants accounted
for a large proportion of the year-on-year increase in February.
Refineries typically use the first few months of the year to
rebuild crude stocks, and that, too would have added to imports.
"China typically builds up crude inventories from December
to February and crude stock piles begin to fall from March after
spring plowing starts and industrial activities accelerate,"
said Dai Jiaquan, researcher with CNPC, parent of PetroChina
.
China's state owned refiners have since March
scaled back on operations as poor margins hit, and are likely to
draw on their fuel stocks to meet rising seasonal demand if the
government delays a much-awaited fuel price hike.
"Now refineries are really cutting back on runs, which may
be reflected in the April import figure," said the first trader.
A Reuters poll found crude throughput at China's top
refineries will drop to a 31-month low in March with daily
production nearly 10 percent lower than in February, as many
plants undergo maintenance, some earlier than scheduled to trim
deepening losses.
China last raised gasoline and diesel prices by 3-4 percent
on Feb 8. Although crude oil prices have since gained 9.6
percent as of Friday, well above a trigger point of 4 percent
for another fuel price hike, the government decided not to raise
retail prices last week.
STOCK FILL
Analysts say a 540,000 bpd gap between crude output plus net
imports and refinery throughput in the first two months suggests
a move by China to fill its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR).
"China seeks to fill SPR when crude prices moderate, and
decisions related to February imports were generally made in
December, before oil prices accelerated above $110/bbl,"
according to a JP Morgan research note on Monday.
"But with the heightened uncertainty related to Iran, this
strategy may have changed recently, with SPR filling continuing
apace."
China has been pumping oil into new reserve tanks in its
landlocked northwest since September. An estimated 17 million
barrels of crude oil, or a daily rate of around 190,000 barrels,
have flowed into both commercial and strategic tanks recently
completed in the remote Xinjiang region and Gansu province,
industry sources have told Reuters.
The International Energy Agency said in its February report
up to 79 million barrels of new storage could be available in
2012, which would imply an extra 220,000 bpd of crude demand
should China decide to fill them steadily during the year.
Liu Tienan, head of the China National Energy Administration
told reporters last week China would "push forward" with
building phase-two strategic oil reserve sites.
Asked whether it is a good time to fill SPR tanks at current
oil prices, Liu said "It depends on market condition."
