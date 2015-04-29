* May receive crude import quota of 5 mln tpy in Q3

* Crude imports will allow Dongming to run refinery at full rate

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, April 29 China's Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group expects to get approval in the third quarter to start importing crude, which would allow the country's largest independent refiner to operate its refinery at full capacity, its chairman told Reuters.

Beijing is relaxing controls on crude imports as part of its economic reforms. Independent oil refineries, which account for a fifth of China's refining capacity, have long operated at below half their capacity due to insufficient crude.

The company has applied to Chinese authorities to import crude and may receive a quota of about 5 million tonnes per year (100,000 barrels per day), chairman Li Xiangping said.

"We don't have enough resources, so we have to rely on crude imports," Li said in an interview on Monday.

"Once China relaxes crude imports, we will be able to raise our output to the full 15 million tonnes per year," he said, referring to its refinery in Heze, Shandong province.

Independent refineries in Shandong, commonly known as "teapots", have been receiving more domestic crude over the last few years from Chinese state oil firms and were sometimes charged 400 yuan-500 yuan ($64-$81) per tonne above market rates, according to traders.

Total domestic crude supplies to refineries in Shandong were roughly 25-30 million tonnes a year now, according to estimates by a senior trader who deals with teapots.

Dongming's refinery was built to process heavy crude produced from the Zhong Yuan oilfield, but production had fallen to 60,000 bpd, of which two thirds was refined at the Heze plant, said Li.

Dongming has an agreement with PetroChina to buy 10 million tonnes per year of crude, enough to run its refinery at 70 percent of capacity, Li said.

Half of the oil supplied is heavy crude from Venezuela which is usually blended with light grades from the Middle East and West Africa, said Shen Fan, vice president at Dongming's trading arm Pacific Commerce (Holdings) Pte Ltd.

Pacific Commerce started operations in February to import crude, trade oil and carry out paper hedging. In the future, Dongming could sign annual contracts with oil producers to secure supply, the officials said.

Dongming is partly owned by a unit of China National Petroleum Corporation, but last month Qatar for Investment & Development (QID Group) and Hamad Bin Suhaim Enterprises signed an initial deal to acquire 49 percent of the refiner and invest in oil and gas infrastructure in China. ($1 = 6.2030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING; Editing by Ed Davies)