By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 11 China overtook the United
States as the world's top importer of crude oil for the first
time in April, and its purchases are expected to remain strong
despite a slowing economy, with far-reaching consequences for
global oil and commodities markets.
The soaring imports came as a surprise as growth in the
world's second-largest economy was sputtering and its oil demand
was expected to ease. However, low oil prices and China's series
of interest rate cuts - including one over the weekend - in a
bid to stoke growth are factors boosting demand.
China's crude oil imports hit a record of almost 7.4 million
barrels a day (bpd) last month, putting it ahead of the United
States' estimated imports of 7.2 million bpd for April, Reuters
data show.
While China may drop back to second place in some months
ahead, it is clearly headed towards overtaking the United States
as the world's top crude importer on a permanent basis.
China is already the world's biggest energy consumer, with
oil by far the largest traded energy market. Overtaking the
United States means China is the top user of almost all
commodities, including coal, iron ore and most metals, with
far-reaching implications for markets which continue to shift
from West to East.
"Being the world's biggest crude importer should give China
more buying power. China's engagement in the Middle East will
continue to change, and it will no longer be the minority
player," said Philip Andrews-Speed, head of energy security
research at the National University of Singapore.
"China becomes not only more important to Middle Eastern
states, but the Middle East becomes progressively more important
to China relative to other countries that are importing less
oil," he added.
A 60 percent drop in global oil prices between June
2014 and January due to a supply glut encouraged China to build
stocks, changing both trade flows and oil politics.
Within a decade, oil producers around the world have had to
fundamentally adjust their trade routes as U.S. imports fell
from over 10 million bpd 10 years ago to around 7 million bpd
currently, just as China's imports have risen seven-fold.
The Saudi-led decision by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) in November 2014 not to cut
production despite the slide in oil prices has been largely
motivated by an effort to defend market share against outside
competitors like Russia or U.S. shale producers.
GLOBAL IMPACT
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi was on a high profile visit
to China and other Asian countries in April when he announced
near record Saudi oil production and said he was "very positive"
about continued strong demand from China.
China's nascent role as the world's top crude buyer is also
impacting trading.
The crude market has been traditionally dominated on the
buy-side by Western oil majors such as ExxonMobil, Royal
Dutch Shell, Chevron or BP or merchants
like Vitol and Mercuria. Now, Chinese traders are
increasingly active.
Companies like Unipec or China Oil, the respective trading
arms of Chinese national oil companies Sinopec and
PetroChina, have entered oil markets on an
unprecedented scale.
With prices still relatively low, China's demand is expected
to rise.
"They will definitely continue to buy more crude to fill up
new storage capacity, both strategic and commercial," said Seng
Yick Tee, director of SIA Energy in Beijing.
