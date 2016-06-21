(Adds details on fuel glut; charts)
By Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, June 21 Russia beat out Saudi Arabia as
China's largest oil supplier in May, customs data showed on
Tuesday, marking the third month in a row the world's biggest
oil producer has topped the world's biggest oil exporter in
feeding China's market.
Russia's exports to the world's No. 2 oil consumer hit a
fresh record and reflect continuing strong demand from China's
independent refiners.
China imported 5.245 million tonnes, or around 1.24 million
barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia last month, up
33.7 percent year on year, and beating the previous record in
April of 1.17 million bpd.
Russian imports surpassed Saudi Arabian imports for the
first time on a cumulative basis. For the first five months of
2016, Russian imports are 41.8 percent higher than a year ago at
1.06 million bpd, while Saudi Arabian imports averaged 1.05
million bpd.
"Russian oil remains the teapots' top pick, suiting them in
the way that teapots' throughput planning was often shorter-term
that requires prompt deliveries," said a senior China-based
trader with a global supplier who frequently deals with
independent plants.
Crude imports from Saudi Arabia jumped 33.6 percent in May
from a year ago to 961,000 bpd, data showed, but easing off the
1.0 million bpd level in the previous month.
Nicknamed "teapots" due to their relative smaller scale
versus state refiners, these refineries helped boost China's
crude demand by more than 1 million bpd in the first five months
of the year.
Russia's low-sulphur ESPO grade has been a favourite for
these plants due to the smaller cargo size and geographical
proximity, while higher sulphur grades from Saudi Arabia and
Iraq has not been as appealing because of larger shipment sizes
and because they typically are sold under long-term contracts.
China is also speeding up approvals for crude import
licenses and quotas for independent refiners. Shandong-based
Haiyou Petrochemical Group was granted a crude import licence on
June 14, while two other refineries were given import quotas in
May.
Imports from Iran rose 19.5 percent in May from a year
earlier to 619,300 bpd, compared with April's 671,176 bpd.
Imports for the first five months held largely flat.
Iraqi exports to China rose 56.6 percent in May from a year
ago to 801,120 bpd. Imports for the first five months rose 18.4
percent.
China's total crude oil imports expanded 39 percent last
month from a year earlier to 7.59 million bpd, the biggest jump
in more than six years.
RECORD DIESEL EXPORTS
China's refiners also continued to fuel an ongoing glut in
Asia's fuel products markets, especially in gasoline and diesel,
contributing to a sharp decline in regional profit margins this
year.
China's diesel exports rose more than four-fold in May from
a year earlier to a record 1.48 million tonnes, customs data
showed, reflecting a slowdown in China's heavy industry which
typically uses diesel and continuing growth in throughput at
independent refineries.
Exports of gasoline, used mostly by passenger vehicles, more
than doubled in May from a year earlier to 780,000 tonnes as
China's newly licensed independent refiners churned out more
petrol than the domestic market can handle.
As a result of China's surging refined product exports,
overall benchmark Singapore refinery margins, or cracks, have
fallen by more than half this year to under $4.90 per barrel
DUB-SIN-REF.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Additional reporting by
Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)