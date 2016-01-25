UPDATE 8-Oil edges lower, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
BEIJING Jan 25 China is set to grant another four non-major oil refineries licences to import crude, the country's commerce ministry said on Monday.
The four firms are Shandong Huifeng Petrochemical Group, Tianhong Chemical, and Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Co., Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., the ministry said on its website.
The four have already obtained quotas to use imported crude oil from the country's economic planning commission.
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. shale production in May was set for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years, government data showed on Monday, as producers stepped up their drilling activity with oil prices hovering at over $50 a barrel.