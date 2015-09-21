BEIJING, Sept 21 The Chinese government has granted two independent refiners licenses to import crude oil directly, shortly after they were allowed quotas to use imported crude oil, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

The two plants are Linjin Petrochemical Plant Co. and Shandong Kenli Petrochemical Group, according to a statement on the ministry's website www.mofcom.gov.cn.

