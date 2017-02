BEIJING Oct 18 Chinese refineries processed 38.76 million tonnes, or 9.43 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil in September, up 7.0 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Daily runs were around 6 percent, or 540,000 bpd, higher than August's 8.89 million bpd. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)