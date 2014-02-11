* Overcapacity fears delay projects slated for startup this
year
* Refiners plan 1.4 pct crude run increase for 1/3 of
capacity
* Low crude throughput plans point to worries of oversupply
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Feb 11 China aims to add more than
twice the oil processing capacity in 2014 than it did last year,
even as top state refiners plan to raise crude runs only 1.4
percent at some of their largest plants due to worries about
slow fuel demand growth.
The world's second-largest oil consumer aims to add nearly
600,000 barrels in daily refining capacity in 2014, and was
slated to bring on more before PetroChina
delayed two startups and an expansion as 2013 oil demand growth
dropped to a 22-year low.
China's biggest state refiners plan to raise crude
throughput by just 45,350 barrels per day (bpd), or 1.4 percent,
this year over last year at 13 plants along the nation's eastern
seaboard, a Reuters poll on refinery operations showed.
If that same rate of increase in crude runs holds across all
of China's refineries, it would be the smallest rise in refinery
throughput since at least 2003, according to BP's Statistical
Review of World Energy (r.reuters.com/syj76v).
Given overcapacity in China's refining sector stretching
back several years, that suggests the near-term future for the
nation's refiners includes low run rates, stressed margins and
continued pressure to hold off on expanding capacity.
"The new capacity this year could make oversupply a bit more
serious than last year. Refinery run rates fell last year and
could fall further this year," said a Beijing-based oil analyst.
China accounted for around a quarter of the world's increase
in oil use last year, according to the International Energy
Agency (IEA), and its slower growth in fuel demand capped prices
that may have risen further on the plunge in exports from Iran
and prolonged outages in Libya and disruptions in Sudan.
The refineries in the Reuters poll - operated by Sinopec
Corp , Asia's largest refiner, PetroChina
and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), long with foreign
partners in some cases - have a combined capacity of more than
3.8 million bpd, about one third of China's total.
The run rates at the plants represent a utilisation rate of
around 84 percent, with a number of refineries, such as
PetroChina's Dalian and Lanzhou and CNOOC's Huizhou refineries,
planning major maintenance this year.
China's overall refinery run rates have held around 80
percent for the last dozen years, according to Reuters data and
BP's Review of World Energy.
Despite refinery overcapacity that has held around 2 million
bpd since 2008, Chinese oil majors will still be adding a total
of 590,000 bpd - an effective 420,000 bpd when averaged across
the full year - this year, the poll showed.
Among those starting up this year, state-run Sinochem Corp's
first fully owned refinery, the 240,000 barrels-per-day Quanzhou
plant, began test runs in January.
PetroChina's $6 billion refinery and petrochemical complex
in Sichuan province in the southwest, with 200,000 bpd in
capacity, will be ready for trial production in weeks, company
officials have said.
Expansion of Sinopec's Yangzi and Shijiazhuang refineries is
also coming at mid-year, even as some Chinese and international
majors are delaying or abandoning projects at least in part due
to concerns over an oversupplied market.
Besides the refinery startups and capacity expansion that
PetroChina has said it is putting off for up to three years,
Royal Dutch Shell and its partners have stalled a
400,000 bpd refinery project in east China.
BP Plc is also dropping plans to invest in a
200,000-bpd refinery project in southern China on worries about
slow growth in fuel consumption.
---------------------------------------------------------------
CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT (in barrels per day)
OWNERSHIP 2014 RUNS 2013 RUNS CAPACITY
---------------------------------------------------------------
Zhenhai Sinopec 440,000 440,000 460,000
Jinling Sinopec 350,000 342,650 430,000
Dalian PetroChina 290,000 320,000 410,000
Maoming Sinopec 366,000 326,000 400,000
Lanzhou PetroChina 195,000 210,000 280,000
Fujian Sinopec/ 240,000 194,000 280,000
Aramco/
Exxon Mobil
Guangzhou Sinopec 250,000 234,000 270,000
Gaoqiao Sinopec 200,000 200,000 260,000
Huizhou CNOOC 210,000 240,000 240,000
Fushun PetroChina 166,000 166,000 230,000
Qilu Sinopec 226,000 210,000 220,000
WEPEC PetroChina/ 160,000 145,000 200,000
Total/
Sinochem
Jinzhou PetroChina 110,000 130,000 150,000
------------------------------------------------------------
Total 3,203,000 3,157,650 3,830,000
NEW REFINING CAPACITY IN 2014 (in bpd)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Quanzhou Sinochem 240,000 Jan 2014
Sichuan PetroChina 200,000 Q1 2014
Yangzi Sinopec 90,000 mid 2014
Shijiazhuang Sinopec 60,000 Aug 2014
-------------------------------------------------------------
Total 590,000 bpd
Effective 420,000 bpd
(Additional reporting by the BEIJING newsroom; Editing by
Manash Goswami and Tom Hogue)