Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
* End-Nov gasoline stocks up 6.97 pct on month -OGP
* Diesel up 1.9 pct on month
* Record refinery runs in November (Adds details)
BEIJING, Dec 21 China's commercial crude inventories were down 1 percent by the end of November, official news agency Xinhua said on Friday, in the second monthly draw after refiners raised throughput to a new high to meet a modest recovery in fuel demand.
Refined fuel stocks gained 4.1 percent over the month, led by gasoline, which grew nearly 7 percent, kerosene at 3.4 percent and diesel 1.9 percent, the newsletter China OGP said.
Xinhua does not provide outright inventory volumes, and the government rarely discloses either commercial or strategic oil stocks levels, making it difficult to gauge real demand in the world's second-largest oil importer.
Based on earlier figures from Xinhua, the percentage changes show gasoline stocks were about 6.92 million tonnes by the end of November, with diesel around 7.92 million tonnes, equivalent to roughly 30 days' and 17 days' consumption, respectively.
China's implied oil demand rose at its fastest pace in two years to hit a record high in November after refiners raised production to replenish stocks.
Refiners processed a record 10.13 million barrels per day in November, as they started new refining facilities amid signs that the world's second-largest economy was picking up. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.