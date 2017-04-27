(Adds industry association forecast on overcapacity; analyst
comment)
BEIJING, April 27 China's top state planner will
stop accepting new applications from oil refiners to use
imported crude oil from May 5, it said on Thursday, amid growing
concerns about domestic refining overcapacity that has led to
record exports of fuel.
China has allowed 22 independent refiners to import crude
oil since 2015 with quotas totalling 81.93 million tonnes, or
1.64 million barrels per day, making up 12 percent of the
country's total crude oil imports, according to China Petroleum
and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF).
Harry Liu, oil analyst with consultancy IHS Markit, said the
planner may have set a target of allowing in a total of 2
million bpd quotas to independents, a level expected to be met
with those that have already applied before the May 5 deadline.
"The policy, which is quite expected, also sends the signal
that the government is not going to encourage independent firms
to add new crude processing capacities," said Liu.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) did
not say in the statement whether it was referring to state-owned
or independent refiners, unsettling an already jittery industry
after a series of trade policy changes from Beijing in recent
months.
The limits, however, do not apply to large state refiners
like PetroChina or Sinopec as they typically do not need quotas
to import crude oil.
"NDRC is pretty cautious in giving more import quotas
because they are concerned about the fuel glut in the domestic
market," said a manager at an independent refiner in the city of
Zibo in Shandong province. The majority of the independent
refiners operate in Shandong on China's east coast.
He reckons he will not be affected by the deadline as he has
filed for an import permit, but it could trigger a flurry of
applications over the coming week.
In a report published on Wednesday on the industry
federation's website, CPCIF warned of worsening overcapacity in
the refining industry which has led to net fuel exports
expanding at 40-50 percent per annum over the past few years.
The surplus capacity is expected to rise to 110 million
tonnes, or 2.2 million bpd, by 2020 under a base scenario, and
net fuel exports to top 50 million tonnes, or 15 percent of the
total fuel produced, resulting in China overtaking South Korea
and India as Asia's largest fuel exporter, said the association.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; additional
reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and
Adrian Croft)