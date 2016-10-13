UPDATE 2-Oil extends declines on rising U.S. output
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
BEIJING Oct 13 China's crude oil imports rose 14 percent in the first nine months to 284 million tonnes, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the most sought after barrels.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.