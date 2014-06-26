By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, June 27 Looking to convince Chinese
tourists that a ship can be a holiday destination and not just a
way to get there, the world's leading cruise lines are spending
billions of dollars on flashy new vessels and quirky on-board
services.
Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
are trying to pique interest with China-centric
attractions such as a menu inspired by an ex-president. They are
also tapping a national penchant for education with classes
ranging from foreign languages to silver service.
Drawing cruise lines to China is the prospect of $11.5
billion in sales come 2018 compared with $6.8 billion last year,
according to researcher Euromonitor. The market will soon be the
second-biggest and could eventually surpass the United States,
industry executives said.
"Competition is getting increasingly fierce," said Jiang
Yushen, a deputy general manager at China's HNA Tourism Cruise
Yacht Management Co, part of HNA Group Co Ltd. The
challenge is Chinese consumers are still "fuzzy" about what
cruising is all about, Jiang said.
Cruises in China tend to last around five days and include
stops in neighbouring South Korea and Japan. Global cruise lines
have upped investment in the market in the wake of a government
initiative last year to develop ports and support local lines.
The year of "marine tourism" in 2013 ended with an almost 20
percent rise in Chinese passengers at 1.4 million - a figure
likely to more than triple by 2020, according to data from the
government and the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association.
"The business shot up last year, but this year it is growing
even faster," said Wang Yang, chief executive of Youlunhai.com.
The travel agent sold around 5 percent of cruise tickets in
China last year, Wang said.
Carnival brand Princess Cruises based a ship in the country
for the first time in May. Next year, Royal Caribbean will move
one of its new near-billion dollar Quantum class ships to China
almost straight from the shipyard - unusual as most vessels
Western lines base in the country have already been in service.
But as luxurious as the ships may be, cruise lines still
have to convince people to get on board at the main ports of
Tianjin, Shanghai and Xiamen.
"The biggest challenge is getting the message across to a
wider consumer base," Dominic Paul, vice president international
at Royal Caribbean, told Reuters.
The cruise line carried 300,000 Chinese passengers last year
and targets an annual increase of 70 percent. It declined to
provide investment or sales amounts.
Carnival also declined to specify investment or sales, but
said it aimed to increase passenger capacity in the Chinese
market by 140 percent from 2013 to 2015.
EDUCATION
To lure tourists to the sea - and beat back lower-priced
local competition - global lines are working to cater to Chinese
tastes, especially when it comes to food.
"Most of our customers start with the same question: What
about the food?" said Youlunhai.com's Wang.
Princess Cruises said it offers the only 24-hour buffet in
the Chinese market, as well a menu similar to that enjoyed by
former President Hu Jintao during a meeting at the White House.
The cruise line also has extra "educational components" with
classes in silver service and how to host Western guests.
"Our research found that there was an even greater appetite
among Chinese guests to learn," Princess Cruises President Jan
Swartz told Reuters.
Youlunhai.com and rival travel agents are also playing their
part in growing the market. Ctrip.Com International Ltd
, which said it sells around 10 percent of all cruise
tickets, offers discounts through social media platforms and
collaborates with dating websites.
Swartz said Princess Cruises had made joint investments in
marketing with local travel agents, and gave them discounts for
the line's first cruises from its China base.
But there is some way to go to win over tourists like
41-year-old Wu Haifang, who said she was embarking on a cruise
simply to get to another country for local food and shopping.
"I just want to go to South Korea and try their pickles,
watch Korean TV and buy an electric rice cooker," said Wu, as
she waited to board at Shanghai's Wusongkou terminal.
"My husband's company organised a cruise tour for its
employees. I got a free ticket just by chance," she said.
