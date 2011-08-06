SHANGHAI Aug 6 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp (CSR) said on Saturday its first-half net profit rose 85.1 percent to 2.04 billion yuan ($316,750,512).

CSR, China's biggest train maker, posted revenue of 40.13 billion yuan, an increase of 42.39 percent from a year ago, the firm said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company said its strong profit growth was due to high demand for its trains as China seeks to expand its high-speed rail network.

CSR said this week it would delay shareholder voting on its $1.7 billion fundraising plan, citing the deadly train crash in China and volatility in U.S. treasury markets. ($1 = 6.440 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)