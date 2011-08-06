SHANGHAI Aug 6 China South Locomotive and
Rolling Stock Corp (CSR) said on Saturday
its first-half net profit rose 85.1 percent to 2.04 billion yuan
($316,750,512).
CSR, China's biggest train maker, posted revenue of 40.13
billion yuan, an increase of 42.39 percent from a year ago, the
firm said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The company said its strong profit growth was due to high
demand for its trains as China seeks to expand its high-speed
rail network.
CSR said this week it would delay shareholder voting on its
$1.7 billion fundraising plan, citing the deadly train crash in
China and volatility in U.S. treasury markets.
($1 = 6.440 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)