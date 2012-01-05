COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SHANGHAI Jan 5 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp (CSR) , the country's largest train maker, expects its 2011 net profit to rise more than 50 percent from the prior year on the back of strong orders, it said on Thursday.
The firm attributed the strong performance to robust growth in sales and effective cost controls.
CSR reported a net profit of 2.53 billion won for 2010.
CSR also said it secured 5.87 billion yuan ($922.45 million) worth of sales contracts in late December with the Ministry of Railways, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and others.
Shares in CSR slumped 56.5 percent in Hong Kong in 2011, after the sector fell out of favour with banks and investors following a high-speed train accident on July 23 that killed 40 people.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.