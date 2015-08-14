(Adds more details, background)
SHANGHAI Aug 14 China's securities regulator
said on Friday that the government will allow market forces to
play a bigger role in determining stock prices, the first
official signal from Beijing that it could be moderating its
efforts to prop up its equity markets.
However, the regulator also said that it would continue to
intervene as necessary to maintain stability and avoid systemic
risk.
"With market fluctuations gradually shifting to normal, from
wild and abnormal, we should let the market exercise its
function of self-adjustment," the China Securities Regulatory
Commission told a news conference in Beijing.
However, the watchdog said that China Securities Finance
Corp (CSF) - the state margin lender that was tasked with buying
shares during the market slump - would continue to play its
stabilizing role for the next few years.
The comments are the clearest signal yet that the government
could be gradually ending its support measures for the equity
market and are likely to be in focus when China's stock
exchanges open for trading on Monday.
These measures, which have included a ban on stake sales by
major shareholders and liquidity support from the central bank,
were aimed at stemming a mid-June market rout, but drew
criticism over their bluntness.
The CSRC did not say whether it would halt any specific
forms of intervention.
CSRC said on Friday that CSF has recently transferred some
shares it bought during the sell-off to Central Huijin, an
investment unit of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp,
and Huijin will become a long-term holder in those stocks.
"Today, CSF transferred some listed companies' shares to
Huijin. Huijin will strive to keep and increase the value of the
assets, based on long-term investment philosophy," Huijin said
in a statement on its website.
When the market experiences abnormal fluctuations and
threaten to cause systemic risks, CSF will continue to help
stabilize the market using various measures, CSRC said.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and and Pete Sweeney; Writing by
Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Rachel Armstrong)