CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gold miners climb
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China's securities watchdog plans to reduce the number of regulators responsible for vetting securities issuance on the country's growth board, the official Securities Times reported on its website on Friday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) plans to reduce the number of members on the Stock Issuance Examination and Verification Committee for the ChiNext board to 25 from 35, as part of reforms to the vetting process, the newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
DUBAI, Jan 31 Stock markets in the Middle East fell on Tuesday as the travel curbs ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump hit sentiment towards equities globally. Middle Eastern bourses most exposed to foreign fund flows underperformed the region.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Jan 31 India's IT lobby warned on Tuesday that a bill before the U.S. Congress aimed at imposing tougher visa rules unfairly targets some of its members and will not solve a U.S. labour shortage in technology and engineering.