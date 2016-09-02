SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China's securities watchdog plans to reduce the number of regulators responsible for vetting securities issuance on the country's growth board, the official Securities Times reported on its website on Friday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) plans to reduce the number of members on the Stock Issuance Examination and Verification Committee for the ChiNext board to 25 from 35, as part of reforms to the vetting process, the newspaper reported.

