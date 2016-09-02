CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gold miners climb
* CSRC plans to cut number of regulators to 25 from 35
* Aim is to improve structure and increase efficiency (Adds background, changes attribution)
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China's securities watchdog said on Friday it plans to reduce the number of regulators responsible for vetting securities issuance on the country's growth board in a bid to improve efficiency.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its official microblog it plans to reduce the number of members on the Stock Issuance Examination and Verification Committee for the ChiNext board to 25 from 35, as part of reforms to the vetting process.
The regulator said some full-time committee members were fully occupied but some part-time members did not have enough work to do, so the reduction - mainly targeting part-time members - was aimed at improving structure and increasing efficiency.
There are 531 companies listed on the start-up ChiNext board, compared with more than 1,100 publicly traded on Shanghai's main board.
The ChiNext index is down 15.7 percent so far this year, compared with a 13.3 percent decline on the Shanghai index . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
