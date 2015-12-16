* Major banks see 5-7 percent yuan fall next year
LONDON, Dec 16 If you're trying to identify next
year's big risk from global currency markets, look no further
than a sharper-than-expected fall in China's yuan.
In the many 2016 outlooks published over the past month,
most major banks have forecast a 5-7 percent fall in the value
of Beijing's tightly-controlled currency over the next 12
months.
But some say that China's concern with the need to bolster
flagging exports and competitiveness, or the desire of Chinese
savers to get more money out, could easily provoke a faster fall
or one of 10 percent or more.
That would in turn encourage more money to leave China and
China-related investments, slashing the value of currencies in
South Korea, Malaysia or Taiwan and raising broader questions
over the durability of Chinese growth - now so vital to a
hobbling global economy.
"The risk is this depreciation of the yuan becomes less
orderly," said Vincent Chaigneau, Head of Global Rates and
Currency Strategy with Societe Generale in London.
"A fall to 6.80 over the next year I would call orderly. If
that happens within three months, it would be less so."
The yuan presently stands at about 6.47 to the dollar.
A sign of what may follow a steep fall in its value came on
Aug. 11, when Beijing made a surprise one-off 3-percent
devaluation. Global markets shuddered and less than two weeks
later Wall Street recorded its biggest fall in four years.
Data from banking network Swift show it is now the
fourth-most used currency for international payments, and the
two big bank-to-bank trading platforms - Thomson Reuters and
ICAP-owned EBS - both say it is now among their top five most
traded currencies.
YUAN PLAYS
Major banks' forecasts for the yuan would in the past have
been buried deep in the margins of their annual outlooks, safe
in the knowledge that few big investors were actively trading
it.
Instead, a variety of yuan plays are among the top trades
they have recommended to their global client base for 2016.
A refocus on its trade-weighted value against a range of
currencies rather than the dollar has complicated matters, but
Reuters FX polling at the start of December forecasts onshore
yuan rates at 6.55 per dollar in a year's time versus 6.4723
now.
Of the foreign exchange market's top six banks, Barclays
forecasts it to weaken to 6.90, China specialists HSBC, Deutsche
Bank and JP Morgan all say 6.70, Citi 6.69 and UBS 6.80.
"The Chinese are already devaluing. Capital outflows were
probably strong in December," says JP Morgan strategist Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou. His calculations suggest $30-40 billion will
flow out of China monthly over the next year.
"Assuming the Chinese try to depreciate their currency more,
especially on a trade-weighted basis, it is safe to assume we
will see more capital outflow. But maybe not the same intensity
of August and September."
DESTINY
Most bankers assume China will remain in control of the yuan
and will only steadily devalue for fear of bankrupting Chinese
companies that have borrowed heavily in dollars.
While Beijing is steadily opening the way for western money
to flow into its stock and bond markets, this year has also
shown it ready to halt flows of the trillions in domestic
savings that want to head abroad.
One big question for speculative investors is how soon that
dam might break - and when the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
will find things spinning outside the control it has exerted so
far.
On the basis of its trade-weighted index, the yuan is around
15 percent over-valued, says Stephen Jen, director at hedge fund
SLJ Macro Partners, who estimates total demand in China for
foreign assets at $3 trillion compared to current foreign
currency reserves of $3.44 trillion.
"It is possible that $500 billion of outflows of this type
have already taken place since last summer," he says. "Reserves
could be allowed to continue to decline toward $2 trillion over
the next 2-3 years, which would still be ample to guard against
various contingencies."
Other London-based hedge fund managers say a sharper
devaluation will naturally mean trouble for western exporters
focussed on China while sending another deflationary shock into
the West.
If the yuan weakens further against the dollar, making China
relatively more competitive, Asia's other big manufacturers may
respond in kind, in order to maintain the advantage achieved by
their own devaluations last year.
But opinion varies on where that will play out. UBS points
to the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah as likely
candidates for weakening, while JP Morgan sees this happening to
the Taiwanese and Singaporean dollars.
"I think a guided 10 percent (yuan) devaluation is the
absolute minimum," said Saxo Bank chief investment officer Steen
Jakobsen. "That will only take it back to where it was last year
against the other Asian currencies. So there may well be more."
