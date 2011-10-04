BEIJING Oct 4 China's foreign ministry said it "adamantly opposes" a bill pushed by the U.S. Senate that will allow the United States to impose duties on countries that undervalue their currencies.

In a statement posted on China's official government website (www.gov.cn) on Tuesday, the ministry said the United States was "using the excuse of 'currency imbalances'" to adopt protectionist trade measures that violated World Trade Organisation rules.

Senators voted on Monday to open a week of debate on the Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2011, which would allow the U.S. government to slap countervailing duties on products from countries found to be subsidizing their exports by undervaluing their currencies. (Reporting by Chris Buckley and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Lane)