BEIJING Feb 21 China's central bank said
on Tuesday that it had signed a three-year currency swap
agreement worth 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) with Turkey's
central bank
The deal will be effective for 3 years and the two countries
could discuss extending its maturity after that, the People's
Bank of China said in a statement on its website.
China has signed a series of bilateral currency agreements
with foreign countries as part of efforts to promote the use of
the yuan in cross-boarder trade and investment.
The agreement with Turkey follows a deal signed with
Malaysia's central bank earlier this month to extend and
increase the size of its swap arrangements to 180 billion yuan
($28.55 billion) from 80 billion yuan.
