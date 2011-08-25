(Repeats to change headline to state TV)
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI Aug 25 A six-second clip on Chinese
state television has provided a rare glimpse into purported
cyber hacking attacks launched by the country's military,
despite long-standing official denials that the government
engages in such activity.
In an episode titled "The Internet storm is here", CCTV-7,
China's official military channel, had experts discussing the
different methods of cyberattacks and U.S. cyber operations. (here)
About halfway through the 20-minute episode, a user is seen
to operate a cursor on a screen that displays two options, a
"www denial-of-service attack" and "distributed
denial-of-service attack". A denial-of-service attack is a basic
hacking attack that brings down a website by spamming it with
data.
The screen then changes, showing a box with the words
"select attack target" and "input target IP address". A
scrolling marquee at the top of the box reads "China's People's
Liberation Army Electronic Engineering Academy".
The user then selects Minghui.org, a website of the banned
spiritual sect Falun Gong, from a dropdown menu containing a
list of other Falun Gong sites and clicks the "attack" button.
It is unclear if the programme on the screen shown is a
mock-up, or when the clip was filmed. But China has consistently
-- sometimes angrily -- denied having anything to do with
hacking attacks.
EVIDENCE?
The existence of the piece, which appears to have been shown
in July, was reported on Wednesday by China SignPost website
(www.chinasignpost.com) which noted it was "visual evidence" to
undermine China's official denials of involvement in hacking.
As of midday on Thursday, the page with the clip on Chinese
state television's website was no longer accessible.
The United States says that many hacking attacks appear to
come from China, often targeting human rights groups as well as
U.S. companies.
In its annual report to the U.S. Congress on China's
military on Wednesday, the Pentagon warned that hacking attacks
from China could one day be used for overt military means,
rather than just trying to access data.
"The accesses and skills required for those intrusions are
similar to those necessary to conduct computer network attacks,"
the report said. "Developing capabilities for cyberwarfare is
consistent with authoritative PLA military writings."
Google , the world's largest search engine,
partially pulled out of China last year after concerns of
censorship and a serious hacking episode.
Google, who said the attacks originated from China, was one
of the dozens of high profile companies targeted in an
ultra-sophisticated cyberattack named "Operation Aurora" that
took place in the second half of 2009. Yahoo , Adobe and
Dow Chemicals were also reportedly amongst the targets.
In June this year, Google said its Gmail product had
suffered a cyberattack originating from China that was aimed at
stealing passwords and information from high level U.S.
government officials and Chinese activists.
China also says it is a victim of hacking.
The cyberattacks add to the long list of tensions between
the United States and China that span trade issues, human
rights, the value of the yuan and Taiwan.
