HONG KONG, Sept 8 China's best-known ratings agency, Dagong Global Credit Rating, is feeling the pressure of cut-throat competition at home from local rivals, while the operating environment in Europe remains unfavourable, Chairman Guan Jianzhong told Reuters.

Dagong, which a decade ago controlled about half of China's credit ratings market, has seen its market share shrink to less than a third now as domestic competitors undercut it with aggressive pricing and ratings tactics.

"A lot of the companies do not qualify for AA rating," Guan said in an interview.

"Dagong for years has been keeping a very firm stance on our own theory of credit ratings and this is why we are losing market share."

China opened up its $7 trillion domestic bond market to foreign investors earlier this year. But its ratings industry is still closed to Western ratings giants such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, a major drawback for global investors seeking access to high-yielding Chinese bonds.

Chinese issuers must obtain a credit rating equivalent to AA or above to be allowed to tap the market for funds. About 80 percent of Chinese companies have such a rating, largely because historically the government would rarely allow a company to default on its debt obligations.

"It's true that right now credit ratings in China are quite bullish. Regulators encourage competition in terms of credit scales, and as a result borrowers choose whichever rating agency can give them a higher rating," Guan said.

In Europe too, Dagong is facing headwinds. Dagong first established a foothold in Italy in 2012 before moving its headquarters to Frankfurt last year. Guan said Milan turned out to be too peripheral a base compared with the German financial centre.

"The environment in Europe is not ideal for Dagong to expand business and develop, especially the regulatory system. Regulators there are highly supportive of the 'Big Three' western agencies although they blame them for the 2010 euro zone sovereign bond crisis," said Guan.

Dagong's market share in Europe was below 1 percent at the end of 2015, according to figures from the European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA).

Reuters reported in December that ESMA had been conducting a probe into Dagong. Guan said ESMA had only carried out a routine visit to a newly-licenced ratings agency. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Michelle Chen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)