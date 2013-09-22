SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Chinese milk powder makers,
including Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
and China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, are set to
get 30 billion yuan ($4.90 billion) in official funds to support
sector consolidation, media said.
As well as Yili and Mengniu, the first group of firms to
benefit would include Feihe International Inc,
Heilongjiang Wondersun Dairy Co Ltd and Treasure of Plateau, the
official China Business Journal said in its Saturday edition,
citing an unidentified source.
Authorities have said they want to consolidate the domestic
milk powder sector to increase the ability of companies to
compete with international rivals who dominate the lucrative
premium end of China's $12.4 billion infant formula market.
Officials at Yili, Mengniu and Feihe were not immediately
available for comment.
Chinese milk powder firms would gain the support in the form
of government subsidies, funds from China Development Bank and
favourable tax policies, the China Business Journal said. The
total amount would be about 30 billion yuan, it said.
Milk powder is a sensitive topic in China after a 2008
scandal involving milk tainted with melamine led to the deaths
of at least six infants and made many thousands ill.
That hit the reputation of domestic dairy firms and boosted
the market share of imported brands such as Danone SA,
Nestle SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and
Abbott Laboratories.
But international milk powder has recently come under the
spotlight, with China temporarily banning some dairy products
from New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd,
after a scare.
Last month, the country's price regulator handed down record
fines to mostly foreign milk powder makers.
Last week, official Chinese television said French food
group Danone SA had bribed doctors and nurses to recommend its
Dumex milk powder brand at a hospital in northern China, and
said the practice was widespread in the sector.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has
previously released a plan to slash the number of domestic
infant formula firms in the highly fragmented market over the
next five years to 50 from about 200 now as it looks to create
stronger sector leaders.
According to data from market research firm Euromonitor,
Yili and Wondersun were the two leading Chinese milk powder
producers by retail value in 2012. Feihe and Mengniu were in the
top ten.