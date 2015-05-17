HONG KONG May 18 As China's economy slows and
Beijing becomes more relaxed about letting its companies fail, a
rising number of foreign bondholders risk being caught up in the
country's unpredictable court system.
Last month, solar producer Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric
became China's first ever state-owned company to
default on a bond coupon payment, showing Beijing's increasing
willingness to let companies go bust in a bid to reform its
corporate market.
Also in April, Kaisa Group became the first Chinese property
developer to fail to pay a coupon on its U.S. dollar bonds and
Internet company Cloud Live Tech Group failed to
repay nearly $40 million to bondholders.
Although onshore and offshore bondholders have equal
standing in China's bankruptcy law, lawyers and investors who
have experienced corporate failures in China, say bankruptcy
proceedings are subject to interference from local government
officials who rarely prioritise offshore bondholders.
"The courts can and do exercise wide discretion, and it's
not always clear how that discretion is applied," said Mark
Hyde, global head of the insolvency and restructuring practice
at law firm Clifford Chance in Hong Kong, who advised creditors
in the 2014 bankruptcy of solar producer Chaori, China's first
domestic bond default.
"This is in contrast to other jurisdictions like the U.S.,
where the key question is whether the legal issues have been
satisfied."
Courts also have wide discretion on whether to accept
bankruptcy filings and must work closely with local government
officials, who are generally more concerned about jobs, local
tax revenues and social stability than creditors.
Foreign investors who experienced the bankruptcies of
Chaori and Suntech, another early Chinese corporate failure,
felt they were treated like a nuisance.
"In the case of Suntech there was radio silence from the
company for four months and only when we applied sufficient
pressure did they start to come up with a solution. Creditors
are seen as a nuisance," said an investor who owned bonds in
Suntech but declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the
issue.
INCONSISTENCIES
Even though overseas investors represent a tiny fraction of
China domestic bond ownership, their number is expected to
increase as China moves to open up its corporate bond market,
which is the largest in the world.
Foreign ownership in China's onshore bond market is expected
to rise to 3-4 percent by the end of 2015, from 2.6 percent,
according to Standard Chartered Bank, but the numbers could grow
exponentially once China lifts current investment quotas.
China's Enterprise Bankruptcy Law, which came into effect
only in 2007, incorporates elements of both the U.S. and UK
insolvency regimes, allowing defaulting companies, or their
creditors, to file for bankruptcy in order to restructure the
corporate debt or force the company into liquidation.
But the law is still evolving, giving rise to
inconsistencies in its application, said Daniel Anderson, a
partner at law firm Ropes & Gray, who was involved in the
onshore and offshore insolvency proceedings of Chinese
steelmaker FerroChina, which defaulted on its debt in 2008.
The case of FerroChina, the first high-profile insolvency
case involving a Chinese company, left offshore creditors
divided as some recouped as much as 60 cents to the dollar and
others nothing.
As China's slowdown continues, lawyers expect to see an
uptick in bankruptcy filings, but warned that the outcome of
these proceedings would continue to be distorted by political
factors.
"We expect to see an increase in defaults and selective
corporate failures," said Jonathan Leitch, a restructuring
lawyer at DLA Piper in Hong Kong.
"Where purely domestic bankruptcies are concerned, the
outcome will continue to be largely pre-arranged at the outset
of a bankruptcy filing."
(Editing by Lisa Jucca)