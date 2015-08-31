* Investors favour exchange-traded bonds as alternative to
A-shares
By Ina Zhou
HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - The continued turmoil in Chinese
equities is lifting interest in exchange-traded bonds,
broadening the domestic fixed-income market as investors look
for alternatives to volatile A-shares.
Issuers including Zheshang Asset Management and Evergrande
Real Estate Group have ramped up their use of the nascent market
for listed bonds since regulators relaxed restrictions on the
types of borrowers able to list bonds on stock exchanges in
Shanghai and Shenzhen.
China's interbank market dominates fixed-income trading, but
stock exchanges are quickly gaining market share. In the past
four months, more than 300 companies have filed plans with the
Shanghai Stock Exchange to list corporate bonds totalling 730
billion renminbi ($114 billion).
In July borrowers listed 71.89 billion renminbi of bonds on
Chinese bourses, almost as much as the total listing volume of
89.31 billion renminbi in the entire first half of the year,
according to Wind, a Chinese financial data provider.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission this year allowed
unlisted companies to issue corporate bonds on exchanges. Only
listed companies could do so in the past. The rules, however,
still exclude local government funding vehicles.
Investors hit hard by the precipitous downturn in the
country's stock markets are beginning to take a closer look at
bonds traded on exchanges, as opposed to those that trade in the
country's far larger interbank market.
Collateral
The yields on offer are attractive, but what some investors
like most is that it is easier to use exchange-traded bonds as
collateral than it is in the interbank market. Investors buy
these securities and then borrow against them, increasing their
leverage.
"Corporate bonds listed on the exchanges are becoming hot.
Those bonds that qualify for collateralisation are in especially
short supply," said a Shenzhen-based bond trader with China
Merchants Securities.
Banks, through their wealth management products, and fund
managers are the major buyers of these securities. Many have
increased their positions in exchange-traded bonds as equities
have sold off in the past few months.
"Even though yields of exchanged-traded bonds are not as
attractive as they were two months ago, they are still well
sought after," said a fixed-income manager with China
Securities. "Because corporate bonds can be easily used to
leverage, they can generate much higher yields when you take the
leverage level into account."
Investors said fewer steps are needed when they borrow money
on the back of exchange-traded bonds than when they borrow
against interbank bonds. As a result, they can maintain higher
levels of liquidity in their funds - something that has come in
handy as the stock markets have turned sour. In addition,
short-term rates are now 100bp lower on the Shanghai bourse than
on the interbank market.
On the exchange, all bond traders go to the China Securities
Depository and Clearing, the central counterparty, to use bonds
as collateral. In the interbank market, on the other hand,
institutional investors must negotiate collateralisation with
each other, a more cumbersome process, sources said.
Corporate bonds assigned a rating of Double A and above can
be used as collateral on the exchange.
Real estate
Interest in exchange-traded bonds is also drawing more
companies to issue debt under the format. Property developers
have been the main driver behind the surge. According to Wind,
72 percent of July's exchange-traded bond offerings came from 16
developers.
Bond underwriters have also been able to cash in on the
increase in volume, although some decry what the trend might do
to the interbank market.
"The situation is taking the corporate issuers away from the
interbank market," said an investment banker with Qilu
Securities. "Yields are more favourable and there is almost no
barrier for bond issuers."
The rise of the exchange-listed bond market also underlines
the intensifying competition in the segmented Chinese bond
market.
"A growing exchange bond market is good for the development
of the bond market - it is more market-oriented and more
transparent (than the interbank bond market)," said Liu Wenbo
with Suzhou-based Dongwu Securities.
(Reporting By Ina Zhou; editing by Timothy Sifert, Vincent Baby
and Daniel Stanton)