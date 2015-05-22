SHANGHAI May 22 Chinese bottle maker Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd said it was likely to miss bond repayments due next week, as regulators show increased tolerance for bond defaults even as economic growth slows.

If the company misses the payment, it will mark the fourth public bond default in China's onshore bond market, and comes shortly on the heels of another onshore default in April and an increased tempo of Chinese corporate bond defaults offshore.

The company, which says it works with clients such as The Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, said in a filing late on Thursday that it was still short of 447 million yuan ($72.16 million) to pay interest and principal on bonds due on May 28.

"There is relatively large uncertainty over whether the company will be able to make full repayments on company bonds by the May 28 deadline," the company said in its statement.

The struggling firm had previously warned investors on May 15 that it might miss payments on the bond. The issue in question is a 590 million yuan 5.28 percent coupon, three-year bond maturing this month.

China's Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co Ltd missed an 85.5 million yuan ($14 million) payment last month, the first public default by a central state-owned firm on a bond payment, but so far neither the parent nor any other guarantor has stepped in.

Zhongfu said lenders including Bank of China Ltd and China Everbright Bank were restricting how it could use the approximately 61 million yuan in its accounts.

A consortium of banks had rejected an application by Zhongfu for an 500 million yuan loan earlier this month, it said. ($1 = 6.1945 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kim Coghill)