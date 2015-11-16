* Growing onshore pipeline raises doubts for international
yuan bond market
By Frances Yoon and Daniel Stanton
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (IFR) - Frenzied interest in
China's revamped Panda bond market is raising questions over the
future of Dim Sum debt, as foreign issuers study the tempting
prospect of issuing onshore renminbi debt at historically low
yields.
The first public offerings of Panda bonds from foreign
commercial banks kicked off in late September, and bankers say
they have already seen strong interest from foreign governments,
banks and companies looking to issue such paper because of the
pricing advantages available.
One-year onshore government bond yields dipped below the
offshore renminbi equivalent for the first time in February, and
Dim Sum issuance has fallen drastically in the past few months
as more Chinese companies have prefered to borrow onshore.
Issuance in 2014 reached 337.8 billion yuan ($53 billion), but
the total year to date stands at just 150.8 billion yuan,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
As China opens its domestic markets and relaxes capital
controls, foreign issuers are gaining access to the cheaper
Panda market, the name given to foreign issues in China's
domestic bond market. After deals from the Hong Kong units of
HSBC, Bank of China and China Merchants Group, a number of
foreign issuers are now considering the format.
Panda bonds give issuers access to Chinese yields, which hit
historically low levels after six interest rate cuts in the past
year and increased demand for fixed income in China.
The Republic of Korea is in talks to sell a 3 billion yuan
Panda bond and DBS is also mooted as a potential issuer, bankers
say.
"This will probably be the last year with a decent Dim Sum
market," said a DCM banker at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.
"High-yield Dim Sum dried up this year, and now only banks are
issuing. Eventually, it will squeeze out Hong Kong."
Survival of fittest
Nevertheless, not all market participants are ready to declare
Dim Sum bonds irrelevant. Global demand for renminbi assets will
increase, especially as the International Monetary Fund prepares
to include the Chinese currency in the basket of currencies
behind its Special Drawing Rights.
If this happens, Dim Sum bonds could continue to find buyers
even if China opens its onshore market further, and may even be
more attractive than Pandas if offshore yields remain higher.
"I don't think the Dim Sum market will disappear," said
Jeffrey Qi, portfolio manager at E Fund Management (HK), the
Hong Kong arm of the Guangzhou-based asset manager.
"I think the offshore renminbi bond market will be growing
after the short-term negative sentiment on renminbi, and could
double in the next few years. China needs to build an offshore
asset pool to encourage investors to hold renminbi as part of
its goal to internationalise the currency and be part of the
SDR, and, to do that, you need to build the offshore
fixed-income market."
From an execution standpoint, the fact that Dim Sum issuance
remains easier and more aligned with international standards is
also hard for issuers to ignore. For instance, it is possible to
issue Dim Sum bonds off a global MTN programme, while Pandas
require extensive Chinese language documentation and a local
credit rating.
"The offshore market is still important because they are
more familiar with the governing laws, and fund flows are a lot
easier to manage, but I do see more competition because the
onshore market has rallied so much," said Gregory Suen,
investment director at HSBC Global Asset Management. Suen
manages the HSBC RMB Bond Fund.
Eventually, the barriers between the two markets are likely
to blur as China continues to liberalise its capital markets and
the investor base grows for Panda bonds. China has already made
significant steps this year to allow foreign central banks,
sovereign wealth funds and international financial institutions
to access the interbank bond market.
"We expect CNH to be 5-8 percent of the global bond market
in five years' time," said the Asia head of syndicate at a
European bank. "It will be three to four years before the Panda
market becomes a day-to-day active market. The two markets will
continue to grow, not to the detriment to each other, and will
eventually become fungible."
In the meantime, the convergence of the two markets can grow
as more global indices include onshore renminbi bonds to
facilitate direct valuation comparisons between the two.
"Yields in Dim Sum and onshore bonds will converge in the
long run, but probably not to zero because it will take some
time for China to allow free trade," said Qi. "Onshore investors
still need to go through extra layers to buy offshore, too."
Hong Kong bankers are hoping that the special administrative
region will remain relevant, even if China finally accelerates
market reforms in its Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone.
"China can have two or three meaningful financial centres,"
said a senior executive at an Asian bank. "Shanghai will be big,
but Hong Kong can also be significant."
(Reporting By Frances Yoon and Daniel Stanton; editing by Steve
Garton)