HONG KONG, Dec 7 (IFR) - The opening of the Panda bond market to a wider range of foreign issuers is highlighting longstanding disparities between Chinese and international credit ratings and putting renewed pressure on local agencies to narrow the gap.

HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), the first three overseas banks to issue renminbi-denominated bonds, or Panda bonds, in the past few weeks all received AAA ratings from domestic agencies, despite variations of up to two notches in their international ratings.

Chinese agencies have long been perceived to inflate ratings to please clients, and Triple A ratings are common. However, even domestic players have criticised the recent ratings, rekindling the debate over their usefulness as a guide to credit quality.

One local rating agency lodged complaints with the People's Bank of China questioning whether foreign-owned banks should win the same rating as a state-owned Chinese lender, IFR Asia understands. Both HSBC and StanChart are rated higher than BOCHK in the international market.

"Those AAA ratings were given more for the convenience of issuances than the revelation of real credit risks," said an industry source who asked not to be named.

He said that the Chinese ratings system needed to be tweaked to take into account the greatly distinct macro and industry environments in which foreign issuers operate.

The opening of China's bond market to international players presents an opportunity for local rating agencies to win new clients, but it also underscores the challenge investors face in assessing foreign credits in a market where companies are screened before bond issues and defaults are scarce.

"We know that the three commercial banks vary in their overall strengths and governmental supports, but given that Shanghai Pudong Development Bank has Triple A domestic ratings, I don't see why these three cannot get the same ratings," said Steve Wang, head of fixed-income research at BOCI Securities. "They should be put in the same leagues as Chinese major banks domestically."

Most onshore bonds achieve ratings of AA or above, allowing issuers to target investors who can borrow only against bonds rated AA or higher. Domestic issuers tend to shop around local rating agencies until they get at least AA.

When it comes to foreign issuers, however, Chinese rating agencies do not have clear guidelines to follow. Methodologies may differ markedly, while some practical difficulties add to the challenges of rating offshore issuers.

"Usually, we would spend 2-3 days doing on-the-ground investigation when assigning ratings to a domestic company for the first time. However, for Panda bond issuers, we could not do much more than communicating over phone and delving into reports," said Huo Zhihui, vice general manager of ratings business with China Bond Rating Co, which gave ratings of AAA to BOCHK.

Panda bonds are encouraged to have local ratings, but not all issuers have obtained them. British Columbia, which is due to issue Panda bonds early next year, has an exemption from domestic ratings as a pilot project, the finance minister of the Canadian province Michael de Jong told Reuters last week.

Convergence

This is not the first time that Chinese agencies have set their eyes on internationalisation. Since 2006, the three biggest international rating agencies have formed alliances with Chinese counterparts. However, progress in the past decade has been slow and Panda bonds show the continued disparity between onshore and offshore ratings.

China Chengxin assigned AAA ratings to HSBC's Panda bond, issued from its Hong Kong unit, which its partner Moody's rates Aa2. Moody's has a 49% stake in China Chengxin. Last month, Chengxin upgraded the sovereign rating of South Korea to AAg from AAg- ahead of its planned Panda debut. Moody's has a positive outlook on its Aa3 rating for Korea, but has not changed its rating since 2012.

Shanghai Brilliance assigned AAA ratings to Standard Chartered Bank (HK), while Standard & Poor's rates the bank A+. S&P entered technical cooperations with Shanghai Brilliance but an equity investment has yet to materialise.

(Lianhe Credit Rating, in which Fitch Ratings has a 49% stake, has not announced any Panda-related ratings yet.)

Asked about rating divergences, Chengxin said it was not appropriate to compare global and Chinese ratings.

"We will not suggest making comparisons of domestic ratings and international ratings as our rating standpoints, rating scale and rating methodologies are different. Cross-border and cross-currency features of Panda bonds determine rating challenges," a spokesperson said by email.

S&P stressed that ratings methodologies differ between agencies.

"Standard & Poor's criteria is publicly available. Investors should review rating agency methodologies, understand their differences, and seek ratings from multiple sources," said a spokesperson.

In the long run, however, analysts see the need for convergence of Chinese and international ratings, as China removes capital controls to lure more international investors and issuers, and Chinese rating agencies aim for overseas expansion.

Benchmarking to international best practices for credit ratings should enhance the transparency and accountability of the onshore capital market, according to Moody's senior analyst Nicholas Zhu.

Chinese investors, meanwhile, argue that international rating agencies often overstate credit risks and should give more weight to China's growth and stability.

"In my view, because of stereotypes towards China's social and political system for historical reasons, international ratings assigned to China and to some Chinese corporate names might have been underrated," he said. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing By Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)