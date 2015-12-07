HONG KONG, Dec 7 (IFR) - The opening of the Panda bond
market to a wider range of foreign issuers is highlighting
longstanding disparities between Chinese and international
credit ratings and putting renewed pressure on local agencies to
narrow the gap.
HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered Bank
(Hong Kong), the first three overseas banks to issue
renminbi-denominated bonds, or Panda bonds, in the past few
weeks all received AAA ratings from domestic agencies, despite
variations of up to two notches in their international ratings.
Chinese agencies have long been perceived to inflate ratings
to please clients, and Triple A ratings are common. However,
even domestic players have criticised the recent ratings,
rekindling the debate over their usefulness as a guide to credit
quality.
One local rating agency lodged complaints with the People's
Bank of China questioning whether foreign-owned banks should win
the same rating as a state-owned Chinese lender, IFR Asia
understands. Both HSBC and StanChart are rated higher than BOCHK
in the international market.
"Those AAA ratings were given more for the convenience of
issuances than the revelation of real credit risks," said an
industry source who asked not to be named.
He said that the Chinese ratings system needed to be tweaked
to take into account the greatly distinct macro and industry
environments in which foreign issuers operate.
The opening of China's bond market to international players
presents an opportunity for local rating agencies to win new
clients, but it also underscores the challenge investors face in
assessing foreign credits in a market where companies are
screened before bond issues and defaults are scarce.
"We know that the three commercial banks vary in their
overall strengths and governmental supports, but given that
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank has Triple A domestic ratings,
I don't see why these three cannot get the same ratings," said
Steve Wang, head of fixed-income research at BOCI Securities.
"They should be put in the same leagues as Chinese major banks
domestically."
Most onshore bonds achieve ratings of AA or above, allowing
issuers to target investors who can borrow only against bonds
rated AA or higher. Domestic issuers tend to shop around local
rating agencies until they get at least AA.
When it comes to foreign issuers, however, Chinese rating
agencies do not have clear guidelines to follow. Methodologies
may differ markedly, while some practical difficulties add to
the challenges of rating offshore issuers.
"Usually, we would spend 2-3 days doing on-the-ground
investigation when assigning ratings to a domestic company for
the first time. However, for Panda bond issuers, we could not do
much more than communicating over phone and delving into
reports," said Huo Zhihui, vice general manager of ratings
business with China Bond Rating Co, which gave ratings of AAA to
BOCHK.
Panda bonds are encouraged to have local ratings, but not
all issuers have obtained them. British Columbia, which is due
to issue Panda bonds early next year, has an exemption from
domestic ratings as a pilot project, the finance minister of the
Canadian province Michael de Jong told Reuters last week.
Convergence
This is not the first time that Chinese agencies have set
their eyes on internationalisation. Since 2006, the three
biggest international rating agencies have formed alliances with
Chinese counterparts. However, progress in the past decade has
been slow and Panda bonds show the continued disparity between
onshore and offshore ratings.
China Chengxin assigned AAA ratings to HSBC's Panda bond,
issued from its Hong Kong unit, which its partner Moody's rates
Aa2. Moody's has a 49% stake in China Chengxin. Last month,
Chengxin upgraded the sovereign rating of South Korea to AAg
from AAg- ahead of its planned Panda debut. Moody's has a
positive outlook on its Aa3 rating for Korea, but has not
changed its rating since 2012.
Shanghai Brilliance assigned AAA ratings to Standard
Chartered Bank (HK), while Standard & Poor's rates the bank A+.
S&P entered technical cooperations with Shanghai Brilliance but
an equity investment has yet to materialise.
(Lianhe Credit Rating, in which Fitch Ratings has a 49%
stake, has not announced any Panda-related ratings yet.)
Asked about rating divergences, Chengxin said it was not
appropriate to compare global and Chinese ratings.
"We will not suggest making comparisons of domestic ratings
and international ratings as our rating standpoints, rating
scale and rating methodologies are different. Cross-border and
cross-currency features of Panda bonds determine rating
challenges," a spokesperson said by email.
S&P stressed that ratings methodologies differ between
agencies.
"Standard & Poor's criteria is publicly available. Investors
should review rating agency methodologies, understand their
differences, and seek ratings from multiple sources," said a
spokesperson.
In the long run, however, analysts see the need for
convergence of Chinese and international ratings, as China
removes capital controls to lure more international investors
and issuers, and Chinese rating agencies aim for overseas
expansion.
Benchmarking to international best practices for credit
ratings should enhance the transparency and accountability of
the onshore capital market, according to Moody's senior analyst
Nicholas Zhu.
Chinese investors, meanwhile, argue that international
rating agencies often overstate credit risks and should give
more weight to China's growth and stability.
"In my view, because of stereotypes towards China's social
and political system for historical reasons, international
ratings assigned to China and to some Chinese corporate names
might have been underrated," he said.
