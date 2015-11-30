(Corrects name in para 1 to Baoding Tianwei Group, not Baoding
SHANGHAI, April 21 China's Baoding Tianwei Group
said it has not yet raised enough funds to make a bond interest
rate payment due later on Tuesday.
"As of the time of this announcement, our company has not
yet raised the funds to pay interest, and the probability of
making the payment has become highly uncertain," a notice posted
by the company on the website of China's bond clearinghouse
stated.
The firm, a subsidiary of state-owned China South Industries
Group Corporation, warned investors on April 16 that it might
miss an 85.5 million yuan ($13.8 million) interest payment due
on April 21.
The issue in question is a 1.5 billion yuan ($241.9 million)
5.7 percent coupon, five-year bond maturing in 2016. The bond
was originally rated AA+ but was later downgraded to BB.
Like the previous two defaults, the bond in question is
trading on a stock exchange, not the interbank market, which is
much larger and has yet to record a default.
While the firm itself is relatively obscure, and investors
have long been aware of its troubles, it is also a subsidiary of
a large central state-owned enterprise, unlike China's first two
defaulters.
Markets have, therefore, been watching closely to see if its
state-owned parent rides to its rescue, or allows it to miss a
payment.
Bond markets were subdued in morning trade on Tuesday, with
most yields falling as they tracked interbank rates lower. The
7-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 2.52 percent, the
lowest open since March 2014, and was trading at 2.58 percent by
midday.
Bond markets reacted with relative equanimity to the second
default by a listed firm, a small restaurant operator struggling
to reinvent itself as an Internet firm, on April 7. Yields on
lower rated (AA) Chinese debt have actually fallen by around 20
basis points since then, data compiled by China's bond
clearinghouse, the Central Depository and Clearing Co, showed.
Investors and market watchers have, nonetheless, had ample
warning of a potential default, even before the company's April
16 exchange disclosure.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan)
