By Nathaniel Taplin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 21 A power company in China
failed to make an interest payment on a bond on Tuesday marking
the first time a state-owned firm has been allowed to default
and adding to evidence that Beijing is slowly withdrawing its
sovereign guarantee of low-quality bonds.
Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co Ltd said in
a statement on the China bond clearinghouse website that it was
unable to make the payment on time.
It was the third listed Chinese firm to publicly default on
an interest payment to bond investors on an onshore issue, but
the first owned by the state.
The default "might destroy the ironclad guarantee reputation
of central government-owned issuers", wrote analysts at China
Chengxin International Credit Rating Co in a research note
before the default.
But they added that the low grade of Tianwei and the other
defaulters limits the market impact of any defaults.
The news comes shortly after a full default on both
principal and interest by Cloud Live Technologies earlier this
month, and a more recent offshore default by Kaisa Group
, the first Chinese developer to default on dollar
bonds. Investors are now eyeing developer
Glorious Property Holdings, whose bond payment comes
due on Saturday.
But defaults on bonds sold to foreigners offshore have
failed in the past; what the Chinese political system has
struggled with is allowing domestic defaults. The first default
in 2014 by a small private solar power company ultimately ended
in a bailout several months later.
Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric is a subsidiary of the
Baoding Tianwei Group, which owns 23 percent of the listed
entity. Baoding Tianwei Group is in turn entirely owned by the
Beijing-based China South Industries Group Corporation, which
advertises itself as a part owner of Changan Automobile Group on
its corporate website as well as a major defense equipment
maker. It is directly owned by the central government.
Calls to the company were not answered, but investors
appeared to have taken the lack of a rescue in stride, with bond
markets shrugging off the news.
On April 16, the company had warned investors that it might
miss an 85.5 million yuan ($13.8 million) interest payment.
The 5-year, 1.5 billion yuan bond maturing in 2016 has a
coupon of 5.7 percent. It was originally rated AA+, but was
later downgraded to BB.
FEW SIGNS OF BAILOUT
Despite its links to the government, there were few signs
China South Industries would rush to Baoding Tianwei's rescue.
"This affair has no connection with us," said an employee of
China South Industries when contacted, although the employee
confirmed that Baoding Tianwei is a subsidiary. He suggested
contacting its underwriter, China Construction Bank.
When contacted by Reuters, China Construction Bank
declined comment.
The case highlights the unclear relationship between Chinese
firms and their government sponsors. Chaori Solar, China's first
firm to default in March 2014, was privately owned, and yet its
ultimate bailout later that year was orchestrated by its local
government.
Traders saw the additional liquidity from the Chinese
central bank's cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on
Sunday as overwhelming any market reaction.
"The market is swamped with money after the RRR cut," said a
senior trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Yields on every
type of fixed income product are falling, while bullish
sentiment washes away any secondary negative news."
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin and John Ruwitch in
SHANGHAI and Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)