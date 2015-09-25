* Two foreign issuers make extensive disclosure as first
issues show proceeds may be used overseas
By Ina Zhou
HONG KONG, Sept 25 (IFR) - The first Panda bonds from
foreign commercial banks promise to set a template for further
issues as China opens up the onshore renminbi market to overseas
borrowers.
HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong)
are each planning to issue 1 billion renminbi ($156.7 million)
of three-year bonds in China's interbank market on September 29,
before China's week-long national holiday begins on October 1.
They are the first offshore commercial banks to win approval
to sell renminbi-denominated bonds in mainland China, and the
two offerings will be closely watched as a benchmark for more
international companies eyeing the 30.5 trillion renminbi
domestic bond market.
China has yet to publish hotly anticipated rules allowing
more foreign issuers to sell Panda bonds, but the first bank
offerings already suggest that issuers will be able to use the
proceeds overseas - a big departure from China's strict capital
controls.
However, domestic investors warn that appetite for foreign
issuers may be limited as Chinese banks, the predominant
investors in the interbank bond market, are burdened with the
need to buy new issues under the local government debt-swap
scheme, which amounts to 3.2 trillion renminbi this year.
"Most banks' fixed income teams have scored pretty decent
profits this year on the bullish bond market. And they have to
reserve some room for more local government debt, so I don't see
a big demand for the bonds," said a bond trader with Bank of
Ningbo.
"For trading purposes, we are not interested in the Panda
bonds as they lack liquidity on the secondary market," he added.
To some Chinese banks, foreign credits may be a reason for
caution.
"After all, they are overseas subjects, which we are not
familiar with. We tend not to buy something we know little
about," said a Shanghai-based bond trader at a mainland bank.
Price discovery
Market participants believe that in a high-profile debut
issuance, the total 2 billion renminbi panda bonds are likely to
be well supported by strong underwriters: Bank of China is
underwriting the BOCHK offering, and CITIC Securities and HSBC
(China) are working on the HSBC deal. Yet, real interest will
only come from attractive pricing.
"We are looking at the Panda bond... We need to wait and see
how they will be finally priced compared to financial bonds
issued by domestic commercial banks," said an asset manager with
a securities firm. "If the yield can be over 4 percent, that
will look a bit more interesting to us."
Most of the financial bonds issued by Chinese commercial
banks in the past three months paid coupons of 3.9-4.2 percent
for three-year or five-year maturities. The three-year tenor is
the most liquid in the secondary market, according to a bond
analyst with a local bank in Guangdong province.
HSBC has set an initial price range for the bonds at 3.5-4.5
percent, while BOCHK is marketing at 3.5-3.7 percent, according
to banking sources.
As well as setting pricing benchmarks, the public offerings
from BOCHK and HSBC will set a template for others to follow.
Panda bonds, introduced in 2005, were only open to
international developmental organisations before Daimler AG was
permitted to issue in late 2013. International Finance
Corporation, Asian Development Bank and Daimler have raised
around 9 billion renminbi in total, but the Panda market has
been slow to attract other issuers.
Setting template
Many potential issuers have been concerned over requirements
relating to accounting standards, credit ratings and information
disclosure. Earlier, Daimler avoided those hassles by offering
bonds through private placements.
BOCHK and HSBC have each made detailed filings ahead of
their issues. Both released financial reports for 2012, 2013,
2014 and the first half of 2015 in Chinese as well as in English
on the website of Shanghai Clearing House.
The two banks said in their filings that any dispute
concerning the bonds will be submitted to China International
Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission. In addition, they
used Hong Kong accounting and auditing standards.
BOCHK's filings show it has obtained both Chinese and
international ratings for the Panda bonds, while HSBC only has a
Chinese rating.
In both cases, proceeds will be used for overseas purposes.
Jane Jiang, China regulatory partner with the law firm Allen
& Overy, which is acting for both issuers, told IFR that the
process for the two banks was easier than Daimler AG as there
was an unpublished framework to follow this time.
IFR reported last week that the central bank has solicited
opinion on draft changes to its Panda bond rules in the past few
months, and regulations allowing a broader range of
international issuers are expected to follow later in the year.
The new rules are expected to allow international issuers to
use proceeds for both onshore and offshore purposes.
Jiang, who was also invited to comment on the draft rules,
said that the central bank prefers high-quality issuers to be
the first to offer Panda bonds but has not set specific criteria
beyond a requirement that issuers should have assets of a
certain scale.
"They don't want to introduce credit risk when they
introduce Panda bonds," said Jiang.
The PBoC will review Panda bonds from overseas financial
institutions, while non-financial issuers will need to submit
their plans to NAFMII, she said.
Jiang also identified the adaptation of accounting and
auditing systems as one area of difficulties in preparing for
panda bonds.
"The central bank can not remove all the obstacles for Panda
bonds on its own - for one thing, it is up to the Ministry of
Finance to decide which accounting and auditing systems can be
recognised in China," she said.
As the Ministry of Finance only recognises European and Hong
Kong accounting standards, international companies using other
accounting standards may find it more cumbersome to issue Panda
bonds.
"It cannot be ruled out that issues like the recognition of
accounting standards will eventually be dealt with as China
pushes forward the opening-up of its capital market," said
Jiang.
BOCHK, the Hong Kong lender controlled by the state-owned
Bank of China, has won approval to issue 10 billion renminbi of
debt while HSBC has been allowed to issue 1 billion renminbi.
