HONG KONG, Sept 25 (IFR) - Asia's biggest market for G3 bond sales ground to a halt this week as Chinese issuers struggled to adapt to new rules meant to streamline offshore debt issuance and encourage the use of overseas fundraising for onshore infrastructure projects.

The September 16 ruling by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) allows PRC issuers to raise offshore debt more easily, but bankers and lawyers say there is still much that needs to be clarified.

"Whilst the removal of prior NDRC approval for direct issuance by onshore entities represents a major relaxation on raising foreign debts, the newly introduced pre-incurrence registration requirement creates a new procedural step for issuance/ incurrence through offshore entities," said Hwang Hwa Sim, a partner at law firm Linklaters.

With many aspects of the rules in need of clarification, bankers and lawyers flew to Beijing this week to meet with local regulators. At the same time, some issuers put their plans on hold while they adapted to the new regime.

Prior to the rule change, mainland entities needed special approval in advance to borrow directly offshore. Their offshore subsidiaries could raise debt overseas, but sometimes needed further pre-approval to bring any money back onshore.

The new rules remove those hurdles and now allow mainland entities to repatriate offshore borrowings, which is likely to reduce the use of offshore issuing vehicles. However, the regulation of remittances is under the purview of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), a different regulator that has yet to react to the NDRC changes, creating uncertainty for issuers.

Nevertheless, some issuers have already begun to get rid of their offshore issuance structures. Without security over mainland assets, investors expect higher yields from bonds issued through these vehicles compared to a direct guarantee. One banker said issuing directly could help save issuers as much as 40bp in annual interest costs.

"Quite a few of the existing keepwell deals that we are working on are changing their structure to a direct issuance," said Sim at Linklaters. Although the NDRC said "proceeds should be prioritised to be used on major projects", Sim said there were a few direct issuance deals coming up which were not from infrastructure-related companies.

Some big state-owned enterprises, meanwhile, are likely to stick to the keepwell structure to avoid any delay to their deals, bankers said.

Weichai Power was the only deal from China to price after the regulator announced that debt issued by "domestic companies, offshore entities or branches controlled by such firms" had to register transactions before and after pricing, according to rules published on the NDRC website.

Weichai will be providing information through the new NDRC system to comply with the new rules. On the other hand, Shenzhen Expressway delayed a US dollar deal in order to register into the system. Some banks have already completed the registration process, according to a source.

The new rules apply to offshore bonds and loans that have a maturity of more than one year in foreign currency and in renminbi, issued by onshore entities as well as by offshore branches and subsidiaries controlled by a mainland entity. Come or not?

Despite the changes, Sim says SAFE still needs to be consulted before the proceeds can be remitted back to China.

"The remittance of funds into and out of China is regulated by the PBoC (for RMB) and SAFE (for foreign currencies) and neither the PBoC nor SAFE has yet issued any regulations in relation to the remittance of funds raised from international issuances in accordance with the notice," Sim said.

Other lawyers say a 10 percent withholding tax in China has kept their clients on the fence on whether to use a direct guarantee structure, on worries that the extra cost might cancel out the benefit of a higher rating.

Sim argued that there was still no certainty on whether this tax would be implemented for direct deals.

For those still considering the offshore entity route, one banker said he was trying to figure out whether he could register the amount of the EMTN programme or just the drawdown.

This decision could depend on a new national quota, which the NDRC says will include all foreign debt issued by mainland entities and financial institutions. This number has not been announced, but the NDRC said it will not accept further foreign debt applications once this has been fully exercised.

Bankers are expecting the pipeline to clear slowly, and say the first batch of deals could comprise high-grade SOEs and banks, depending on their contribution to the country's major infrastructure projects.

China is planning to significantly increase its dependence on the offshore debt market to fund growing infrastructure needs such as the so-called "One Belt, One Road" programme, which will link Europe and Asia. China is estimated to have contracted about $250 billion worth of projects since the initiative was announced in 2013, according to PWC.

China is also developing regional areas such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei conurbation and the Yangze River economic corridor. The NDRC rules cite these projects as areas where proceeds from offshore bonds should be prioritised.

"This is another liberalising measure from the PRC, which is good for the market and fundraising but requires clarification," said an in-house lawyer at an investment bank. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing By Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)