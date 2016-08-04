SHANGHAI, Aug 4 - The northern China province of Shanxi will be the first in the country to allow the issuance of credit default swaps (CDS) in its local debt market, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

A CDS is a form of insurance for the buyer of a bond from the seller of the CDS that money owed in the event of a credit default will be repaid.

It is an instrument widely blamed in developed economies for the speculative investment that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

The plan to allow CDS issuance will increase the credit options for coal producers in the leading coal-producing province, Xinhua reported the Shanxi provincial office on financial work saying.

Companies in the province have pivoted to bond issues, away from bank loans for financing, said the office.

Shanxi companies have 341 billion yuan ($51.42 billion) of outstanding bonds in China's interbank debt market, but coal prices have wilted and producers are chalking up big losses and increasing defaults. ($1 = 6.6320 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Elias Glenn in Beijing; Editing by Sam Holmes)