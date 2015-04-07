UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, April 7 Chinese Internet technology company Cloud Live Tech Group became the second listed company in China to default on a corporate bond payment, failing to repay some 240 million yuan ($38.8 million) to investors.
The default will throw a spotlight once more on the efficacy of China's corporate bankruptcy law, and the government's willingness to let investors incur losses when companies go under.
China's government has a track record of being reluctant in letting investors take losses when companies fail, partly out of concern of stoking public discontent, especially at a time when a cooling Chinese economy has heightened financial stresses.
In a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday, Cloud Live said it faced a cash shortfall of 240.6 million yuan despite fund-raising efforts.
"On this default, the company extends its most sincere apology to all bondholders of the ST Xiange bond," it said. ($1 = 6.1909 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.