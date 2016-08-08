SHANGHAI Aug 8 Seven large Shanxi
province-owned coal miners will be permitted to extend the
maturities of some existing debt, the official Xinhua news
agency reported Sunday, citing a document released by the Shanxi
branch of China's banking regulator.
The document directs Shanxi banking sector institutions to
help the firms convert short term liquidity loans into medium
and long-term loans, Xinhua reported.
The Shanxi office of the China Banking Regulatory Commission
could not be reached for comment.
China's coal industry, the largest in the world, has been
punished by a brutal collapse in coal prices since late 2014.
Despite a moderate recovery in recent months, Chinese benchmark
thermal coal prices remain around 30 percent lower than in 2014.
China's legacy coal and steel regions have also been
struggling to refinance themselves through conventional lenders,
resulting in widening bond defaults in provinces like Shanxi and
Liaoning. A recent Reuters analysis of central bank data found
sharply rebounding dependence on expensive "shadow bank" finance
in China's rust belt as traditional lenders retrenched.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)