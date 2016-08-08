(Adds debt-to-equity proposals, comments from AMCs, background)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING Aug 8 Seven large Shanxi province-owned coal miners will be permitted to extend the maturities of some existing debt, state news agency Xinhua reported, as Chinese regulators continue their efforts to provide a softer landing for the stricken sector.

Citing a document released by the Shanxi branch of China's banking regulator, Xinhua said Shanxi banking sector institutions have been asked to help the coal firms convert short-term liquidity loans into medium and long-term loans.

China has been trying to prop up an industry that employs around 6 million people but is struggling with declining demand, crippling oversupply and a concerted government effort to promote cleaner forms of energy.

As part of pledges to curb overcapacity, China said in February that it would establish mechanisms to help restructure debt in the sector. It also promised to create incentives to transfer debt to specialist asset managers.

China's coal industry, the largest in the world, has been punished by a brutal collapse in prices since late 2014. Despite a moderate recovery in recent months, Chinese benchmark thermal coal prices remain around 30 percent lower than 2014.

China's legacy coal and steel regions have also been struggling to refinance themselves through conventional lenders, resulting in growing bond defaults in provinces like Shanxi and Liaoning.

A recent Reuters analysis of central bank data found sharply rebounding dependence on expensive "shadow bank" finance in China's rust belt as traditional lenders retrenched.

According to a separate report in the Xinhua-run Economic Information Daily newspaper on Monday, regulators have also drawn up proposals to allow debts of steel and coal firms to be converted into equity, with asset management companies (AMCs) set to play a major role.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

A source at one of China's major asset management firms suggested state-owned AMCs were now a more appropriate vehicle for debt-for-equity swaps than cautious banks.

"It isn't about market choices, but is influenced by government policy," the source said, noting that the company still holds assets handed over during a previous round of debt-for-equity swaps nearly 20 years ago.

Beijing aims to shed at least 250 million tonnes of excess coal production capacity this year, but it has struggled so far to meet its targets, achieving just 38 percent of the total from January to July.

Beijing aims to shed at least 250 million tonnes of excess coal production capacity this year, but it has struggled so far to meet its targets, achieving just 38 percent of the total from January to July.

Shanxi, the country's biggest coal-producing region, saw economic growth fall to 3.4 percent in the first half of the year, well short of its target of 6 percent and making it the second-worst performing region in the country.