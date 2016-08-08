(Adds debt-to-equity proposals, comments from AMCs, background)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Aug 8 Seven large Shanxi
province-owned coal miners will be permitted to extend the
maturities of some existing debt, state news agency Xinhua
reported, as Chinese regulators continue their efforts to
provide a softer landing for the stricken sector.
Citing a document released by the Shanxi branch of China's
banking regulator, Xinhua said Shanxi banking sector
institutions have been asked to help the coal firms convert
short-term liquidity loans into medium and long-term loans.
China has been trying to prop up an industry that employs
around 6 million people but is struggling with declining demand,
crippling oversupply and a concerted government effort to
promote cleaner forms of energy.
As part of pledges to curb overcapacity, China said in
February that it would establish mechanisms to help restructure
debt in the sector. It also promised to create incentives to
transfer debt to specialist asset managers.
China's coal industry, the largest in the world, has been
punished by a brutal collapse in prices since late 2014. Despite
a moderate recovery in recent months, Chinese benchmark thermal
coal prices remain around 30 percent lower than 2014.
China's legacy coal and steel regions have also been
struggling to refinance themselves through conventional lenders,
resulting in growing bond defaults in provinces like Shanxi and
Liaoning.
A recent Reuters analysis of central bank data found sharply
rebounding dependence on expensive "shadow bank" finance in
China's rust belt as traditional lenders retrenched.
According to a separate report in the Xinhua-run Economic
Information Daily newspaper on Monday, regulators have also
drawn up proposals to allow debts of steel and coal firms to be
converted into equity, with asset management companies (AMCs)
set to play a major role.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) did not
immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.
A source at one of China's major asset management firms
suggested state-owned AMCs were now a more appropriate vehicle
for debt-for-equity swaps than cautious banks.
"It isn't about market choices, but is influenced by
government policy," the source said, noting that the company
still holds assets handed over during a previous round of
debt-for-equity swaps nearly 20 years ago.
Beijing aims to shed at least 250 million tonnes of excess
coal production capacity this year, but it has struggled so far
to meet its targets, achieving just 38 percent of the total from
January to July.
Shanxi, the country's biggest coal-producing region, saw
economic growth fall to 3.4 percent in the first half of the
year, well short of its target of 6 percent and making it the
second-worst performing region in the country.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Shu Zhang,; Additional
reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim
Coghill)