(Corrects paragraphs 11-12 to remove comments erroneously
attributed to the executive of Jinxi Axle Co; in paragraph 11,
clarifies the basis of calculation of debt ratio and that it
nearly, but did not fully, tripled between 2010 and 2014.)
* China's corporate debt 160 pct of GDP, twice U.S. level
* Estimated to climb 77 pct to $28.8 tln over five years
* Increased bank lending not going to most profitable areas
* Manufacturers' loan to core profit ratio rising sharply
* Loan quality, pricing compromised by 'open credit taps'
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, July 19 Beijing may have averted a
crisis in its stock markets with heavy-handed intervention, but
the world's biggest corporate debt pile - $16.1 trillion and
rising - is a much greater threat to its slowing economy and
will not be so easily managed.
Corporate China's debts, at 160 percent of GDP, are twice
that of the United States, having sharply deteriorated in the
past five years, a Thomson Reuters study of over 1,400 companies
shows.
And the debt mountain is set to climb 77 percent to $28.8
trillion over the next five years, credit rating agency Standard
& Poor's estimates.
Beijing's policy interventions affecting corporate credit
have so far been mostly designed to address a different goal -
supporting economic growth, which is set to fall to a 25-year
low this year.
It has cut interest rates four times since November, reduced
the level of reserves banks must hold and removed limits on how
much of their deposits they can lend.
Though it wants more of that credit going to smaller
companies and innovative areas of the economy, such measures are
blunt instruments.
"When the credit taps are opened, risks rise that the money
is going to 'problematic' companies or entities," said Louis
Kuijs, RBS chief economist for Greater China.
China's banks made 1.28 trillion yuan ($206 billion) in new
loans in June, well up on May's 900.8 billion yuan.
The effect of policy easing has been to reduce short-term
interest costs, so lending for stock speculation has boomed, but
there is little evidence loans are being used for profitable
investment in the real economy, where long-term borrowing costs
remain high, and banks are reluctant to take risks.
Manufacturers' debts are increasingly dwarfing their
profits. The Thomson Reuters study found that in 2010, materials
companies' debts were 2.8 times their core profit. At end-2014
they were 5.3 times. For energy companies, indebtedness has
risen from 1.1 to 4.4 times core profit. For industrials, from
2.5 to 4.2.
LOW RETURNS
Gao Hong, investor relations principal at railway equipment
maker Jinxi Axle Co, said that financial investments
had helped compensate for difficult conditions in its core
business as it continued to search for viable opportunities. The
company has seen the ratio of its overall debt to core earnings
(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)
nearly triple to 10.25 between 2010 and 2014.
"Last year our core business wasn't great," Gao said. "If we
hadn't invested in CNR (China CNR Corp Ltd), our profit
situation would have been worse."
Much of the new lending is going to China's notoriously
inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as part of the
government's fiscal stimulus.
"They are lending more to fund infrastructure projects, and
some may be done by SOEs where leverage is increasing as a
result," said Tao Wang, UBS head of China research.
"Prices are declining and revenue is slowing, and in this
environment you cannot force too quick a deleverage - that would
lead to a hard landing," said Wang.
S&P expects China's companies to account for 40 percent of
the world's new corporate lending in the period through 2019.
But quantity is not the only problem.
Getting credit to the most efficient companies, where it has
the most impact on the economy, would be easier if inefficient
companies were allowed to fail, so markets can price debt
effectively.
Policymakers have said they want market mechanisms to play a
bigger role in credit pricing, but in practice have baulked at
the consequences, effectively bailing out companies in trouble,
as it did last year when state-backed Shanghai Chaori Solar
Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd defaulted on a
bond coupon payment.
Rapid debt growth, opacity of risk and pricing and very high
debt to GDP are a hazardous combination, Standard & Poor's says.
It took an unprecedented series of measures to arrest the
plunge in China's stock markets, which are worth just over $8
trillion and are a minority pursuit for the relatively wealthy.
Tackling corporate debt might make that seem like child's
play.
"Managing the debt market is probably more dangerous than
the stock market because the scale of the debt market is bigger,
and without any high-profile default, the moral hazard is a
significant issue," said David Cui, BofA Merrill Lynch analyst.
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Will Waterman; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro
in BANGALORE and Beijing bureau)