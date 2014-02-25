By Matthew Miller and Umesh Desai
| BEIJING/HONG KONG
BEIJING/HONG KONG Feb 25 China's corporate debt
has hit record levels and is likely to accelerate a wave of
domestic restructuring and trigger more defaults, as credit
repayment problems rise.
Chinese non-financial companies held total outstanding bank
borrowing and bond debt of about $12 trillion at the end of last
year - equal to over 120 percent of GDP - according to Standard
& Poor's estimates.
Growth in Chinese company debt has been unprecedented. A
Thomson Reuters analysis of 945 listed medium and large
non-financial firms showed total debt soared by more than 260
percent, from 1.82 trillion yuan ($298.4 billion) to 4.74
trillion yuan ($777.3 billion), between December 2008 and
September 2013.
While a credit crisis isn't expected anytime soon, analysts
say companies in China's most leveraged sectors, such as
machinery, shipping, construction and steel, are selling assets
and undertaking mergers to avoid defaulting on their borrowings.
More defaults are expected, said Christopher Lee, managing
director for Greater China corporates at Standard and Poor's
Rating Services in Hong Kong. "Borrowing costs already are going
up due to tightened liquidity," he said. "There will be a
greater differentiation and discrimination of risk and lending
going forward."
China rarely allows corporate failures, particularly of
state-backed companies, partly out of fear that widespread
layoffs could lead to social unrest. In cases where firms have
effectively gone bankrupt, domestic bondholders tend to be paid
off ahead of other debtors.
HIGHER BORROWING COSTS
China Erzhong Group (Deyang) Heavy Industries Co
, a loss-making manufacturer of equipment for the
steel and power industries, faces higher borrowing costs after a
wholesale restructuring, said Huang Guozhan, an executive at the
company's board secretary's office.
The Sichuan-based firm, which expects to report a 2013 loss
of 3.15 billion yuan ($516.5 million) and may see its shares
suspended, held debt of 11.4 billion yuan in September,
according to stock market filings.
In July, China's State-Owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission ordered China Erzhong, together with
its parent company, to merge with China National Machinery
Industry Corp, another Beijing-controlled enterprise group.
A management reshuffle followed, while a proposed 1.9
billion yuan asset sale was cancelled. Accumulated losses may
drive up the cost of the company's loans, Huang said, should
banks cut the company's ratings.
"Tight credit growth and higher borrowing costs will make it
a tough year," said Stephen Green, head of China research at
Standard Chartered Bank.
ASSET SALES
China's massive holding companies, power producers and
construction materials firms are among the most highly levered
in the world's second-largest economy, with each sector
reporting twice as much debt as equity at end-September, Thomson
Reuters data show.
Leverage in freight and logistics services reached 85
percent in September, forcing a wave of asset sales. Changjiang
Shipping Group Phoenix Co, one of five listed
companies under Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Ltd,
another central government company, has been selling ships and
borrowing money from its parent after its 4.9 billion yuan
investment in new vessels turned sour.
The dry bulk goods shipper, which is in bankruptcy
restructuring, has been sued for loan repayment by five banks,
including China Merchants Bank Co and China Minsheng
Banking Corp. It also faces lawsuits by the leasing
arm of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp for unpaid
bills.
Other state-backed firms, including China Cosco Holdings
and Angang Steel ,
have returned to nominal profitability by turning to their
corporate parents to sell assets.
OVER-INVESTED?
Exacerbating China's corporate troubles has been the
questionable use of 4 trillion yuan in stimulus that Beijing
pumped into the economy following the onset of the global
financial crisis in 2008, explained Lee of Standard & Poor's.
"Many companies invested heavily into competitive and
low-return projects because funding was readily available," he
said. "These investments aren't doing well and are making little
contribution to profitability."
Although leverage at China's mid-sized and large companies
started to decline in the second half of last year, building
down debt positions will be difficult, said Merrill Lynch
analyst David Cui. "The beast grew so fast you can't control it
easily now. A sense of urgency will develop only if there is
significant disturbance to the financial system."
China's bonds, which in the past behaved more like pure
interest rate products, have started to price in credit risk,
with the coupon gap between AA and AAA-rated companies for
5-year bonds doubling in recent weeks.
Last month, AA-rated Ningxia Baota Petrochemical
raised 800 million yuan, offering to pay 242
basis points more than a coupon paid by AAA-rated Beijing State
Owned Asset when it raised 3.5 billion yuan. The
gap between two similarly rated 5-year bonds in December was 132
basis points.
($1 = 6.0984 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Reshma Apte in
BANGALORE; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)