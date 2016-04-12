SHANGHAI, April 12 A unit of state-owned ChinaCoal Group said on Tuesday it will pay off principal and interest on overdue commercial paper on Wednesday in full.

ChinaCoal Group Shanxi Huayu Energy Co Ltd failed to pay 637.7 million yuan ($98.76 million) in principal and interest on its domestic short-term commercial paper that matured on April 6.

($1 = 6.4573 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)