INSTANT VIEW-China's commodity imports surge in March; crude imports at record
April 13 China's imports of oil, copper, iron ore, coal and soybeans in March surge on a month earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, April 12 A unit of state-owned ChinaCoal Group said on Tuesday it will pay off principal and interest on overdue commercial paper on Wednesday in full.
ChinaCoal Group Shanxi Huayu Energy Co Ltd failed to pay 637.7 million yuan ($98.76 million) in principal and interest on its domestic short-term commercial paper that matured on April 6.
($1 = 6.4573 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 13 China's imports of oil, copper, iron ore, coal and soybeans in March surge on a month earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.
BEIJING, April 13 China's imports from North Korea in the first quarter of 2017 rose 18.4 percent in yuan value from a year ago, while exports to North Korea jumped 54.5 percent in yuan value terms, the customs said on Thursday in a press conference.