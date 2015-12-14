SHANGHAI Dec 14 An unlisted Chinese chemical
fiber producer, Zhejiang Huaxin Advanced Materials Co Ltd, said
on Monday it might be unable to pay principal and interest due
on a collective 500 million yuan ($77.41 million) bond maturing
Dec. 25.
In a statement posted on the website of China's interbank
bond market operator, the firm said that due to "very tight"
cash conditions, it was unclear whether interest and principal
on the bond could be paid on time.
If the firm is unable to make required payments on time then
the bond guarantor, China Bond Insurance Co Ltd, would be
responsible, the statement said.
During 2015, a growing number of Chinese companies have
struggled to make bond payments on time. The construction, heavy
industry and mining sectors remain under severe pressure from
weak demand and falling factory gate prices.
Nonetheless, high-rated corporate debt has continued to
perform well in the fourth quarter of 2015, as falling interest
rates and other monetary support have helped push down yields.
($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)