SHANGHAI, March 30 Chinese power equipment firm Baoding Tianwei Group Co Ltd has defaulted on a 1 billion yuan ($154.38 million) private placement note which matured over the weekend, the firm said in a statement posted on the website of China's interbank market operator on Wednesday.

Unlisted Tianwei, which is currently undergoing bankruptcy procedures, was among the first firms to publicly default in China's onshore bond markets in 2015.

($1 = 6.4775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)