Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SHANGHAI, March 30 Chinese power equipment firm Baoding Tianwei Group Co Ltd has defaulted on a 1 billion yuan ($154.38 million) private placement note which matured over the weekend, the firm said in a statement posted on the website of China's interbank market operator on Wednesday.
Unlisted Tianwei, which is currently undergoing bankruptcy procedures, was among the first firms to publicly default in China's onshore bond markets in 2015.
($1 = 6.4775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.