* To pay off principal and interest in full on Wednesday
* ChinaCoal Group unit does not specify source of funds
SHANGHAI, April 12 A unit of state-owned
ChinaCoal Group said on Tuesday it will pay off principal and
interest on overdue commercial debt on Wednesday in full,
without specifying the source of its funds.
ChinaCoal Group Shanxi Huayu Energy Co Ltd failed to pay
637.7 million yuan ($98.76 million) in principal and interest on
domestic short-term commercial debt maturing on April 6, one of
a string of recent defaults among Chinese companies.
"The company has overcome numerous difficulties, actively
strived to raise capital from various channels, and now decided
to pay off the debts in full on Wednesday," Shanxi Huayu said in
a statement posted on the website of the Shanghai Clearing
House.
Shanxi Huayu's case was the first domestic bond default by a
company controlled by a state-owned coal mining group since
2012.
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank is the
underwriter for Shanxi Huayu's commercial debt, the statement
said.
China's bond market has witnessed an increasing number of
defaults over the past year as the country's economy slows and
Beijing moved to slash capacity in traditional industries
including steel and coal, and state-owned companies - once
considered safe bets - have begun to show signs of stress.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
ordered issuers to take stock of their ability to repay
principal and interest and submit reports by April 15 every
year, starting this month, according to three sources with
direct knowledge of the notice and a copy seen by Reuters.
On Monday, state-owned China Railway Materials Co Ltd
suspended trade in 16.8 billion yuan worth of its debt
instruments, citing operation difficulties and payment issues.
Fitch Ratings said in a report this week that Shanxi Huayu's
default highlighted the very difficult situation that many
Chinese coal mining companies face.
Lower prices, weak demand and over-capacity have
significantly weakened the balance sheet of not only
smaller-scale companies such as Shanxi Huayu, but also major
players such as Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and China
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, Fitch said.
However, the domestic bond market has remained calm so far,
with traders betting that more stimulus spending, policy easing
and tax cuts will help issuers avoid default, and average bond
yields have remained accommodative.
($1 = 6.4573 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)