SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as the country embarks on supply-side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows down, corporates in hard hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are having trouble making debt payments. Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year: Issuers Amount Due Cause Tenor Product ownership* Dongbei Special 0.3 bln Sep 6 Bond 3 yr Private State-owne Steel Group default Placement d Note (PPN) Wuhan Guoyu 0.4 bln Aug 6 Bond 1 yr Short-term Logistics default note Industry Group Dongbei Special 0.87 bln July Bond 2 yr PPN State-owne Steel Group 17 default d Dongbei Special 0.3 bln July Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne Steel Group 10 default d Sichuan Coal 1 bln June Bond 1 yr Short-term State-owne Industry Group 15 default note d Dongbei Special 0.3 bln June 6 Bond 2 yr PPN State-owne Steel Group default d Evergreen 0.4 bln May 15 Bond 1 yr short-term Holding Group default note Nanjing Yurun 1 bln May 13 Bond 3 yr medium-term Food Co default note Baoding Tianwei 1.4 bln May 12 Bond 5 yr medium-term Yingli New default note Energy Resources Co Dongbei Special 0.7 bln May 5 Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne Steel Group default note d Inner Mongolia 0.8 bln May 5 Bond 5 yr enterprise Nailun Group default bond Guangxi 0.5 bln April Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne Non-ferrous 25 default d Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1.5 bln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne Group 21 default note d Dongbei Special 800 mln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne Steel Group 12 default note d China Railway 16.8 bln April Trade short-term, centrally Materials Co 11 suspension medium-term state-owne , private d placement notes Chinacoal Group 600 mln April Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne Shanxi Huayu 6 default note d Energy Co Dongbei Special 1 bln April Bond 90 day super state-owne Steel Group 5 default short-term d note Dongbei Special 800 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne Steel Group 28 default note d Baoding Tianwei 1 bln March Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne Group 27 default d Bohai Steel 192 bln March Debt municipal Group ** 21 crisis Nanjing Yurun 500 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term Food Co 17 default note Zibo Hongda 400 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term Industry Company 8 default note Guangxi 500 mln Feb 27 Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne Non-ferrous default d Metals Group Baoding Tianwei 1 bln Feb 24 Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne Group default note d Shandong 800 mln Feb 12 Bond 270 day super Shanshui Cement default short-term Group note Yabang 200 mln Feb 9 Bond 1 yr short-term Investment default note Holdings Group Ningde Xiawei 25 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME Food Co default collective note Sinotruk Fujian 35 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME Special Vehicle default collective Co note Qingdao Santa 60 mln Jan 25 Bond 3 yr SME Electric default collective Appliances Group note Yunfeng Group 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 2 yr PPN state-owne default d 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN default 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN default Shandong 1.8 bln Jan 21 Bond 3 yr medium-term Shanshui Cement default note Group ($1=6.4647 Yuan) * Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms. ** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in the offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond issuers. Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports. (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)