SHANGHAI, Sep 27 China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as
the country embarks on supply side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows
down, corporates in hard hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are
having trouble making debt payments.
Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year:
Issuers Amount Due Cause Tenor Product ownership*
Dongbei Special 0.7 bln Sep 24 Bond 1 yr Short-term State-owne
Steel Group default note d
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln Sep 6 Bond 3 yr Private State-owne
Steel Group default Placement d
Note (PPN)
Wuhan Guoyu 0.4 bln Aug 6 Bond 1 yr Short-term
Logistics default note
Industry Group
Dongbei Special 0.87 bln July Bond 2 yr Private State-owne
Steel Group 17 default Placement d
Note (PPN)
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln July Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne
Steel Group 10 default d
Sichuan Coal 1 bln June Bond 1 yr Short-term State-owne
Industry Group 15 default note d
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln June 6 Bond 2 yr PPN State-owne
Steel Group default d
Evergreen 0.4 bln May 15 Bond 1 yr short-term
Holding Group default note
Nanjing Yurun 1 bln May 13 Bond 3 yr medium-term
Food Co default note
Baoding Tianwei 1.4 bln May 12 Bond 5 yr medium-term
Yingli New default note
Energy Resources
Co
Dongbei Special 0.7 bln May 5 Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne
Steel Group default note d
Inner Mongolia 0.8 bln May 5 Bond 5 yr enterprise
Nailun Group default bond
Guangxi 0.5 bln April Bond 3 yr PPN State-owne
Non-ferrous 25 default d
Metals Group
Baoding Tianwei 1.5 bln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne
Group 21 default note d
Dongbei Special 800 mln April Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne
Steel Group 12 default note d
China Railway 16.8 bln April Trade short-term, centrally
Materials Co 11 suspension medium-term state-owne
, private d
placement
notes
Chinacoal Group 600 mln April Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne
Shanxi Huayu 6 default note d
Energy Co
Dongbei Special 1 bln April Bond 90 day super state-owne
Steel Group 5 default short-term d
note
Dongbei Special 800 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term state-owne
Steel Group 28 default note d
Baoding Tianwei 1 bln March Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne
Group 27 default d
Bohai Steel 192 bln March Debt municipal
Group ** 21 crisis
Nanjing Yurun 500 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term
Food Co 17 default note
Zibo Hongda 400 mln March Bond 1 yr short-term
Industry Company 8 default note
Guangxi 500 mln Feb 27 Bond 3 yr PPN state-owne
Non-ferrous default d
Metals Group
Baoding Tianwei 1 bln Feb 24 Bond 5 yr medium-term state-owne
Group default note d
Shandong 800 mln Feb 12 Bond 270 day super
Shanshui Cement default short-term
Group note
Yabang 200 mln Feb 9 Bond 1 yr short-term
Investment default note
Holdings Group
Ningde Xiawei 25 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME
Food Co default collective
note
Sinotruk Fujian 35 mln Feb 4 Bond 3 yr SME
Special Vehicle default collective
Co note
Qingdao Santa 60 mln Jan 25 Bond 3 yr SME
Electric default collective
Appliances Group note
Yunfeng Group 1 bln Jan 22 Bond 2 yr PPN state-owne
default d
1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN
default
1 bln Jan 22 Bond 1 yr PPN
default
Shandong 1.8 bln Jan 21 Bond 3 yr medium-term
Shanshui Cement default note
Group
($1=6.4647 Yuan)
* Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms.
** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond
issuers.
Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports.
