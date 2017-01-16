Jan 16 - China's bond market is facing increasing risks of default as the country embarks on
supply side reform to cut industrial overcapacity. As the economy slows down, corporates in hard
hit sectors - including some owned by the central government - are having trouble making debt
payments.
Following is a summary of China's credit stress events and bond defaults this year:
Issuers Amount Due Cause Tenor Product ownership*
Dalian Machine 0.5 bln 29-Dec Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned
Tool Group default
Sichuan Coal 1 bln 25-Dec Bond 3 yr Private Placement State-owned
Industry Group default Note (PPN)
China City 1 bln 17-Dec Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned
Construction default
Holding Group Co
Dalian Machine 0.5 bln 11-Dec Bond 270 Short-term note State-owned
Tool Group default days
China City 1.55 9-Dec Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned
Construction bln default
Holding Group Co
Inner Mongolia 1.1 bln 3-Dec Bond 270 Short-term note State-owned
Berun Holding default days
Group
China City 1 bln 28-Nov Bond 5 yr medium-term note State-owned
Construction default
Holding Group Co
Dalian Machine 0.2 bln 21-Nov Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned
Tool Group default
Hebei Logistics 0.15 17-Nov Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned
Industry Group bln default
Wuhan Guoyu 0.2 bln 28-Oct Bond 1 yr Short-term note
Logistics default
Industry Group
Yabang 0.2 bln 29-Sep Bond 1 yr Short-term note
Investment default
Holdings Group
Dongbei Special 0.7 bln 24-Sep Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned
Steel Group default
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 6-Sep Bond 3 yr Private Placement State-owned
Steel Group default Note (PPN)
Wuhan Guoyu 0.4 bln 6-Aug Bond 1 yr Short-term note
Logistics default
Industry Group
Dongbei Special 0.87 17-Jul Bond 2 yr Private Placement State-owned
Steel Group bln default Note (PPN)
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 10-Jul Bond 3 yr PPN State-owned
Steel Group default
Sichuan Coal 1 bln 15-Jun Bond 1 yr Short-term note State-owned
Industry Group default
Dongbei Special 0.3 bln 6-Jun Bond 2 yr PPN State-owned
Steel Group default
Evergreen 0.4 bln 15-May Bond 1 yr short-term note
Holding Group default
Nanjing Yurun 1 bln 13-May Bond 3 yr medium-term note
Food Co default
Baoding Tianwei 1.4 bln 12-May Bond 5 yr medium-term note
Yingli New default
Energy Resources
Co
Dongbei Special 0.7 bln 5-May Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned
Steel Group default
Inner Mongolia 0.8 bln 5-May Bond 5 yr enterprise bond
Nailun Group default
Guangxi 0.5 bln 25-Apr Bond 3 yr PPN State-owned
Non-ferrous default
Metals Group
Baoding Tianwei 1.5 bln 21-Apr Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned
Group default
Dongbei Special 800 mln 12-Apr Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned
Steel Group default
China Railway 16.8 11-Apr Trade short-term, centrally
Materials Co bln suspension medium-term, private state-owned
placement notes
Chinacoal Group 600 mln 6-Apr Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned
Shanxi Huayu default
Energy Co
Dongbei Special 1 bln 5-Apr Bond 90 super short-term state-owned
Steel Group default day note
Dongbei Special 800 mln 28-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note state-owned
Steel Group default
Baoding Tianwei 1 bln 27-Mar Bond 3 yr PPN state-owned
Group default
Bohai Steel 192 bln 21-Mar Debt municipal
Group ** crisis
Nanjing Yurun 500 mln 17-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note
Food Co default
Zibo Hongda 400 mln 8-Mar Bond 1 yr short-term note
Industry Company default
Guangxi 500 mln 27-Feb Bond 3 yr PPN state-owned
Non-ferrous default
Metals Group
Baoding Tianwei 1 bln 24-Feb Bond 5 yr medium-term note state-owned
Group default
Shandong 800 mln 12-Feb Bond 270 super short-term
Shanshui Cement default day note
Group
Yabang 200 mln 9-Feb Bond 1 yr short-term note
Investment default
Holdings Group
Ningde Xiawei 25 mln 4-Feb Bond 3 yr SME collective note
Food Co default
Sinotruk Fujian 35 mln 4-Feb Bond 3 yr SME collective note
Special Vehicle default
Co
Qingdao Santa 60 mln 25-Jan Bond 3 yr SME collective note
Electric default
Appliances Group
Yunfeng Group 1 bln 22-Jan Bond 2 yr PPN state-owned
default
1 bln 22-Jan Bond 1 yr PPN
default
1 bln 22-Jan Bond 1 yr PPN
default
Shandong 1.8 bln 21-Jan Bond 3 yr medium-term note
Shanshui Cement default
Group
($1=6.8982 Yuan)
* Unless stated, the companies involved are private firms.
** Bohai Steel Group issued bond in offshore dim sum market. Others are onshore bond
issuers.
Sources: Company or exchange statements, Chinese local media and Reuters reports.
(Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom)